Hospice to offer support group for caregivers

Kent Weeklies

You are a caregiver if you look after another person's wellbeing. It doesn't matter if the other person lives in the same space as you or in a care facility, you are still a caregiver and it can be one of the most difficult jobs you'll ever have.

Serenity Hospice is starting a monthly virtual Caregiver Support Group on Tuesday, May 4, at 6 p.m. The group will be led by the chaplain and community educator, the Rev. Jill A. Smith.

"The past year has been especially difficult for caregivers. Some were at home with their loved one and could not get as much support due to the pandemic. Other caregivers were not able to spend time with their loved ones who were in nursing homes and assisted living communities. We know even as things are opening up caregivers need support," Rev. Smith said.

The support group will cover such topics as learning what stage you are in as a caregiver, accepting changes and letting go of what was, ways you can take a break and how to have effective family meetings. The group will also discuss specific concerns participants are having.

The meetings will be on the first Tuesday of each month. Future meetings for 2021 will be on June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7. Each meeting stands alone so participants do not have to attend every meeting and can start any time.

If you would like to participate in the group or if you have any questions, call Serenity Hospice at 330-686-9900 or email at rsvp@serenityhospiceoh.com. The Zoom link will be emailed after registration.