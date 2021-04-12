Using LinkedIn topic for Job Search meeting

Kent Weeklies

At the April 19 Hudson Job Search meeting, the topic will be “LinkedIn: 10 Key Elements & Career Tips to Find Your Next Job.” Speakers Dede Mulligan and John Blickensderfer are two HJS Advisors and work in the career consulting and social media/marketing fields.

They will work together to give you advice on how to beef up your LinkedIn profile based on its latest changes and algorithms. Then, they will show you shortcuts to maximize your time when it comes to searching for jobs and nailing the interview.

Blickensderfer is a Career Consultant with Lee Hecht Harrison and has been with the organization since 2016. He is retired from Lubrizol.

He coaches clients around strategic skills, such as building a personalized brand, surveying career opportunities, implementing job search strategies, and tactical skills, such as networking, resume and LinkedIn profile development, interviewing, negotiating, and new job assimilation.

Mulligan is president of Mulligan Management Group LLC she started over 20 years ago.

She creates and implements marketing plans for clients, including developing and managing monthly content calendars, including working closely with client leadership to integrate effective digital marketing plans on the web and social media.

Key Takeaways include:

An up-to-date LinkedIn profile checklist

Understand how to use the Job, Salary, and Interview offerings within LinkedIn

Answer all of your burning questions

Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday evenings of each month currently on Zoom. All are welcome to join us for networking at 7 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7:30 – 9 p.m.

For more information and to register for the Zoom meeting go to the website’s contact page and complete the information and Job Search will send you the registration. Go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org.