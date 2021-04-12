Lego Club Challenge, making sound effects upcoming library programs

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

The Great Twinsburg Clean-Up - Thursday, April 15

Teens and their families are invited to spend some time collecting waste and recyclables to honor Earth Day (April 22). You select a park or path to clean, and we will supply garbage bags and instructions about where to take your collection. More details are available at twinsburglibrary.libcal.com/event/7505064.

Page to Stage - Saturday, April 17, 10 am – 7:30 pm

John Watts and Caroline Breder-Watts of Radio on the Lake Theatre will teach us how to make believable sound effects from household objects, as well as explain the difference between writing for radio and writing for the stage. Then, in small groups, you will have the rest of the day to write, direct, and rehearse your own original radio play. For teens in grades 9-12. This event will take place on Zoom. Registration is required.

Tween LEGO Club Challenge - Wednesday, April 21, 4 – 5 pm

Kids in grades 4-6 are invited to participate through Zoom. Use a Library kit or your own blocks. Registration is required to get the login info. Visit twinsburglibrary.libcal.com/event/7516901. Kits may be picked up now through Tuesday, April 20th during business hours, or call 330-425-4268 ext 6 in advance if you'd prefer to pick up a kit at the Drive-Up Window.

ADULT SERVICES

Everything You Wanted to Know About Local Government But Were Afraid to Ask - Thursday, April 15, 7 – 8 pm

What's the difference between a city and a township and a village? How are public services actually funded? What the heck is a "millage" and why should I care? Find answers to these questions and MORE in our 3-part series on Zoom. Part 2 will cover the structures of local governments in Ohio and how they work together. Registration is required.

Learning Basic English - Saturdays, April 17 – June 19, 10 – 11 am

This is a 10-week English as a Second Language class with writing, reading, vocabulary, and grammar lessons for everyday situations. Classes are held on Zoom. Registration is required.

Practicing Your English - Saturdays, April 17 – June 19, 11 am – noon

Practice conversations in English with the instructor and other English Language Learners. Topics assigned each week. Classes are held on Zoom. Registration is required.

- Submitted by the Twinsburg Public Library staff