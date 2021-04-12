Kelly’s Grief Center's Grief Groups start this month

Kent Weeklies

Have you lost a loved one to an accidental overdose, suicide or experienced the loss of a spouse, parent or close friend? Kelly’s Grief Center is offering support groups for Accidental Overdose, Suicide Loss and Spouse/General Loss.

The groups have specific topics to help you through your grief journey and are designed to bring together those who have a similar loss and provide a safe environment to begin the healing process.

Accidental Overdose and/or Suicide Loss Groups will be held on Tuesdays for 10 weeks beginning Tuesday, April 27.

Spouse/General Loss Group will be held on Mondays for 8 weeks beginning Monday, April 26. To register for a group, go to www.kellysgriefcenter.org, select the group registration button or call 330-593-5959.

Groups begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. The cost for each 8- or 10-week group is $50. Some insurances are accepted; however, no one will be denied the ability to be in a group if unable to pay. Individual counseling is also available.

All groups will be held via Google Meet. Information will be provided prior to beginning of group on how to connect.