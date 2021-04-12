Friends of Hudson Parks announces spring activities

Kent Weeklies

Get outside and Join the Friends of Hudson Parks as they launch their spring activities. Children and adults alike can find plenty to do while enjoying Hudson’s parks.

Educational Hikes

Join on Friday April 30, 5:30-7 p.m. at Trumbull Woods park for a wildflower and history walk. Learn about the history of Trumbull Woods, its flora and fauna, and why it’s important to protect these parts of our watershed. Registration is required - contact Kate Chapel (kchapel@tinkerscreekwatershed.org or 330-963-6243) to register for this event. Class is limited to 10 registrants. The Friends will also livestream the event on the Tinker's Creek Watershed Partners Facebook page.

On Saturday May 8, at 9 a.m., celebrate World Migratory Bird Day at Hudson Springs Park. Attendees will take a hike and learn about the migration patterns for bird species and how to identify local feathered friends. Registration is not required for this event.

Race for the Parks

This 5k & 10k event highlights one of the gems of the Hudson park system – Hudson Springs Park. The non-technical wide crushed gravel path is a favorite of local runners and walkers as it winds around the lake and through the forest. Start your day with a run and then enjoy dining, shopping, and meandering in Downtown Hudson all while you help raise money for Hudson Parks.

To register or volunteer, visit westernreserveracing.com/races/race-for-parks/. Proceeds from this event will support the Friends of Hudson Parks ongoing effort to bring more fun and outdoor education to the Hudson park community.

Story Walks

The Hudson Story Walks, jointly sponsored by the Friends of Hudson Parks and Hudson Community Education & Recreation (HCER), are located at Veterans Way Park and Bicentennial Woods. Enjoy a stroll through one of these parks while reading a book at the same time. The Veterans Way walk features "The Kindness Book." The Bicentennial Woods walk tells the story of "The Most Magnificent Thing." New stories will be coming soon.

The Friends of Hudson Parks organization actively supports the mission of the Hudson Parks through volunteerism, advocacy, promotion and fund-raising. It is guided by shared values — conservation, environmental sustainability, education, community engagement, recreation, health and wellness — to serve, preserve and enhance the Hudson community through a vibrant park system.