Crafts for children, tweens at Nordonia Hills Library

ADULT PROGRAMS

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, April 12, 2 pm "A Good Neighborhood" by Therese Anne Fowler

Monday, May 10, 2 pm "Next Year in Havana" by Chanel Cleeton

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Thursday, May 13, 2 pm "Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, April 28, 6 pm "When No One is Watching" by Alyssa Cole

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesdays, April 21, May 19, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Bring a sample of your work to share.

Spark Joy Spring Cleaning - Wednesday, April 14, 6 p.m.

Learn the KonMari philosophy of tidying your space “once and for all” with certified KonMari Consultant Shannon Honeycutt, who was trained by tidying expert Marie Kondo.

Kondo is the author of "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" and the creator of the KonMari Method, which is a style of tidying focusing on decluttering and organizing your space by keeping only those items you love. Leave feeling motivated to Spark Joy in your home, office, and life. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Happy Houseplants: tips and tricks to help your houseplants thrive - Thursday, April 22, 6 p.m.

Houseplants can boost mood, creativity, and productivity. Whether you have happy plants, struggling plants, or you’re looking to bring your first plant home, plant enthusiast Jillian Klemm will teach you how to create the best environment for plants in your space. Learn how to choose the right plant for your home and care for it so it grows and thrives – no matter your level of expertise. Klemm will share advice learned through failures and success while caring for hundreds of different varieties over the years. Stick around after for a Q&A to ask specific questions, get clarity, or show off your plants!

This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Basic Cartooning with Corrine Roberts - Thursday, May 6, 6 p.m.

Have you always wanted to draw your own cartoons or comic strips but didn’t know where to start? Learn to use basic shape construction and line drawing techniques to create a person, place and thing with Illustrator Corrinne Roberts. No prior drawing experience needed. Supplies required are simple pencil, paper and eraser. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Corinne Roberts is the creator/illustrator of "Bug Bites," "Out and About" and "Trip to Trekka." She pursues her passion for art while residing in Michigan.

www.corinneroberts.com

CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS

Take it Make it Butterfly Craft - April 1-17

Decorate a coffee filter and then turn it into a beautiful butterfly. Craft kits are available at the Nordonia Hills Library.

Take it Make It Earth Day Art - April 19-24

April 22 is Earth Day. April 19-24, you can pick up an art kit from the Nordonia Hills library to make a watercolor earth shaped like a heart.

Take it Make It Dragonfly Craft - May 1-31

May 1-31, stop at the Nordonia Hills Library to pick up a craft kit to make wonderful dragonfly out of popsicle stick, buttons, pipe cleaner, and a pom-pom.

Baby Time - Thursdays, April 15, May 6, and May 13, 10:15 am.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime. Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, April 15, May 6, and May 13, 11:15 am.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with 2-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

After School Program - Wednesdays, April 14, May 12, 4 pm

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school activity. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

April 14- Q-tip Daisies-We will make daisies with Q-tips, clay, construction paper, and paint. Craft kit will be at the Nordonia Hills library available after April 1.

May 12- DIY Kaleidoscope. Use your creativity skills to make your own Kaleidoscope. Craft kits will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library after May 1.

Messy Monday -Mondays, April 19, May 10, 6 pm

Join us for some virtual messy fun. Register and will receive a link in your email through a Zoom invite to join the programs. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

April 19- We will create Piet Mondrian inspired art with a canvas, paint, electrical tape, and pencil. A craft kit is available to pick up after April 1.

May 10- Feather Painting-Have you ever made artwork by painting with feathers? Use feathers to make a work of art. Craft kit will be available at the Nordonia Hills Library after May 1.

TEEN PROGRAMS

Tween Take Make It

April 3 -30 create your own a cartoon stress pillow. Pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Branch Library any time in April starting April 3.

Flower Bookmark - May 3-May 14

Make a flower bookmark in preparation of summer Reading! Pick up supplies at the branch beginning

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft, a recipe or a skill you can take with you out into the world. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Craft kit will be available 2 weeks before each program.

April 13 6:30 pm embroider a bouquet of flowers for Mother's Day.

May 11 6:30 pm, join us for some magic to mystify your friends.