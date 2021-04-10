SMFHS to present All-School Musical April 16-18

Kent Weeklies

Stow-Munroe Falls High School will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as this year's All-School Musical.

In this comedy, six kids go through the trials and tribulations of being a part of a spelling bee, and learning that winning is not everything.

Performances will be in the high school auditorium April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and April 18 at 2 p.m. Seating is limited

Tickets are $8 each. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will not be available at the door. Parties must be socially distanced and masks are mandatory. No concessions will be available. There will be limited seating capacity – first come, first served.

Doors will open one hour before showtime.

To purchase tickets and view procedures visit www.myfot.org.