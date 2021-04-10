Rec News: Sign up for Summer Camp at Lions Park

Kent Weeklies

For more information or to register, contact the Tallmadge Recreation Center at 330-634-2349 or visit on the web at www.tallmadge-ohio.org.

Jump Start Hoop Stars Youth Basketball – The Rec will be offering instructional youth basketball for ages 4-9 years old on Friday evenings beginning April 16. Ages 4-6 will play at 5:30 pm and ages 7-9 will play at 6:30 pm. The program includes instruction from Jump Start Sports staff and low-competition games. Cost is $70/residents and $80/non-residents. Register online or in person by April 14.

Adult Coed Indoor Soccer League – Grab your friends and join our Thursday Night Coed Soccer League. This 8-game league for ages 30 and up plays indoors at the Recreation Center. Games are Thursday evenings beginning June 3. Cost is $460/team plus $10/team/game referee fee paid in cash on the field. Register by April 20.

Summer Camp – Tallmadge Summer Camp is back at Lions Park. Summer Camp is offered for ages 5-13 and includes swimming at Maca Pool, field trips and other planned, supervised activities. Summer camp will run from June 7-Aug. 13. Camp is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Before and after care is available as early as 6:30 a.m. and as late as 6:30 p.m. Cost for camp is $65/week for residents and $75/week for non-residents. Before/After care is an additional fee of $75/week for residents and $90/week for non-residents. Payment for both before/after care and camp are due at time of registration. Payment may be made in full or parents can register for an electronic funds transfer from a checking or savings account (when registering for 4 or more weeks). Registration is going on now.