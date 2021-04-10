Origins of American Legion Post name explained

Kent Weeklies

As the American Legion Lee-Bishop Post 464 celebrated 100 years in Hudson, the members learned about how the name was chosen for their Post. The American Legion and Auxiliary of Lee-Bishop Post 464 of Hudson at its regular meeting had two speakers of interest to Hudson.

The American Legion Lee-Bishop Post 464 was named for David Hudson Lee of Hudson and Orland Bishop of Twinsburg, both of whom died serving during World War I. The American Legion recently acquired several letters, clippings, and military items from the family of David Hudson Lee. David was the great- great-grandson of David Hudson, founder of the city of Hudson. David was the only casualty of World War I from Hudson. He died on June 6, 1919 in Germany of pneumonia after recovery from the Spanish flu.

David’s sister, Anna Lee, lived in the house built by David Hudson on Route 91 for most of her life and was well known in town. Jim Garrison, Post Adjutant, gave a very informative presentation and extensive display of the many items gifted to the American Legion and spoke of David’s service and ties to Hudson. Orland Bishop became sick with Spanish flu on the ship going overseas and died shortly after he landed. This was very typical of this time.

Post members were also were joined at the meeting by Elizabeth Siman who is the great-niece of David Hudson Lee. Siman offered a very interesting presentation and display of items that were from the David Hudson house, as passed down through five generations of the family. She also presented a cookie recipe to the group from her grandmother, an older sister of David Hudson Lee.

For additional information about the American Legion and its programs, contact Lee-Bishop Post 464 at alpost464@yahoo.com.