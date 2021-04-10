History, girls lacrosse featured this week on HCTV

Kent Weeklies

HCTV Program Schedule: April 12 - 18

Hudson Heritage Association: KSU professor Elwin Robison describes the five-year restoration of the 1828 Johnson Home in Hiram, a significant site in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On the Road with Thomas L. Vince: The Richfield Connection travels west to find several historic connections between the two Connecticut Western Reserve towns of Hudson and Richfield, including Hudson-raised abolitionist John Brown and the first mayor of Hudson, Heman Oviatt.

The Renewal Levy for the Hudson Library and Historical Society is discussed by archivist Gwendolyn Mayer and Basil Musnuff of Hudson Citizens for a Strong Library.

Gayle Lemmon, author of "The Daughters of Kobani," tells about the all-female militia that faced ISIS in the 2014 revolution centered on women’s rights in NE Syrian town of Kobani, for the Hudson Library.

The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse winning match against New Albany airs this week

North of 60 talks with Jennifer McKinley about resources for the Hudson senior community.

Good Day in Hudson welcomes Assistant City Manager Thom Sheridan to discuss City projects. Host Frank Youngwerth also talks with local arborist/conservationist Curt Van Blarcum. Liz Murphy shares What’s Happening in Hudson and Tom Vince tells of the history of trees in Hudson.

Hudson Rotary Club hosts WRA and HHS students for the 4-Way Test Speech Contest.

The City Club of Cleveland presents two programs: “Learning Disrupted?: The Future of K-12” discusses learning loss, mitigation, and more; “Democrats Divided: What is the Future of the Party?” discusses progressive and moderate views.

Forum 360 explores how one iconic Akron institution, the Akron Art Museum under the leadership of Jon Fiume, has transformed during the pandemic to bring art and culture to NE Ohio and beyond.

HCTV Archives: The Hudson Profile of James Ellsworth was researched and written by Joan May Maher and Tom Vince, hosted by Frank Youngwerth; Doug Hasbrouck talked with Rob Swedenborg about his 78-year history of living in Hudson; The Kent Brass Quintet performed for Music from The Western Reserve in the WRA Chapel 2007; KSU presented author/illustrator David Macaulay about his book, "The Way We Work: Getting to Know the Amazing Human Body"; WR Public Media produced Lost Voices of the Great War: Summit County in WWI featuring residents’ experiences, including Grace Goulder Izant of Hudson.

Monday, April 12

7 a.m. Kent Brass Quintet

8 a.m. Doug Hasbrouck

9:30 a.m. Profile: J.W. Ellsworth

11:10 a.m. KSU: David Macaulay

Noon Rotary: 4-Way Speeches

1 p.m. LaFlavour concert

3 p.m. Budini & Biscotti

4 p.m. Phun Phacts

4:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs N. Albany

6 p.m. Rotary: 4-Way Speeches

7 p.m. HHA:1828 Johnson Home

8 p.m. On the Road: Richfield

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. CC: Democratic Party

11 p.m. CC: K-12 Future

Tuesday, April 13

7 a.m. HHA: 1828 Johnson Home

8 a.m. On the Road: Richfield

8:30 a.m. Library Renewal Levy

9 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 a.m. CC: Democratic Party

11 a.m. CC: K-12 Future

Noon MWR: Kent Brass Quintet

1 p.m. Doug Hasbrouck

2:30 p.m. Profile: J.W. Ellsworth

4:10 p.m. KSU: David Macaulay

5 p.m. North of 60: McKinley

5:30 p.m. Forum 360: Akron Art

6 p.m. HLHS: Budini & Biscotti

7 p.m. Phun Phacts

7:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs N. Albany

9 p.m. Kent Brass Quintet

10 p.m. Daughters of Kobani

11 p.m. KBtime: Habbalava

11:30 p.m. North of 60

Wednesday, April 14

7 a.m. HLHS: Budini & Biscotti

8 a.m. Phun Phacts

8:30 a.m. HUDLAX vs N. Albany

10 a.m. LaFlavour concert

Noon HHA: 1828 Johnson Home

1 p.m. On the Road: Richfield

1:30 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

2 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

3 p.m. CC: Democratic Party

4 p.m. CC: K-12 Future

5 p.m. Kent Brass Quintet

6 p.m. Doug Hasbrouck

7:30 p.m. Profile: J.W. Ellsworth

9:10 p.m. KSU: David Macaulay

10 p.m. Rotary: 4-Way Speeches

11 p.m. Lost Voices WWI

Thursday, April 15

7 a.m. Kent Brass Quintet

8 a.m. Doug Hasbrouck

9:30 a.m. Profile: J.W. Ellsworth

11:10 a.m. KSU: David Macaulay

Noon MWR: Kent Brass Quintet

1 p.m. Doug Hasbrouck

2:30 p.m. James Ellworth

4:10 p.m. KSU: David Macaulay

5 p.m. North of 60: McKinley

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

7 p.m. The Daughters of Kobani

8 p.m. HHA: 1828 Johnson Home

9 p.m. Lost Voices WWI

10 p.m. Ultimate Game Challenge

10:30 p.m. Forum 360: Akron Art

11 p.m. HLHS: Budini & Biscotti

Friday, April 16

7 a.m. Kent Brass Quintet

8 a.m. Doug Hasbrouck

9:30 a.m. James Ellsworth

11:10 a.m. KSU: David Macaulay

Noon Rotary: 4-Way Speeches

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Veteran Ed Lutz

2 p.m. The Daughters of Kobani

3 p.m. HLHS: Budini & Biscotti

4 p.m. Phun Phacts

4:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs N. Albany

6 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

7 p.m. Forum 360: Akron Art

7:30 p.m. Doug Hasbrouck

9 p.m. HHA: 1828 Johnson Home

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs N. Albany

Saturday, April 17

7 a.m. CC: K-12 Future

8 a.m. CC: Democratic Party

9 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 a.m. Library Renewal Levy

10:30 a.m. On the Road: Richfield

11 a.m. HHA: 1828 Johnson Home

Noon HLHS: Budini & Biscotti

1 p.m. Phun Phacts

1:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs N. Albany

3 p.m. Kent Brass Quintet

4 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

5 p.m. Lost Voices WWI

6 p.m. Phun Phacts

6:30 p.m. North of 60

7 p.m. Forum 360: Akron Art

7:30 p.m. On the Road: Richfield

8 p.m. The Daughters of Kobani

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, April 18

7 a.m. KSU: David Macaulay

7:50 a.m. Doug Hasbrouck

9 a.m. Forum 360: Akron Art

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. North of 60

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

3 p.m. LaFlavour concert

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: 4-Way Speeches

7 p.m. HHA: 1828 Johnson Home

8 p.m. Profile: J.W. Ellsworth

9:20 p.m. KSU: David Macaulay

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360: Akron

11 p.m. On the Road: Richfield

11:30 p.m. KBtime: Habbalava