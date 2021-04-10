Free tree saplings at Summit Metro Parks

Kent Weeklies

This season, residents can celebrate Earth Day and mark the Summit Metro Parks centennial anniversary while promoting a healthy ecosystem at the same time. Park district staff will distribute, free of charge, several species of native tree saplings that are offspring of iconic trees within Summit County.

On Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Summit County residents may visit any of nine Summit Metro Parks locations to collect one free native tree sapling, while supplies last. Participants need not leave their vehicles for this drive-through style event and masks are requested. Locations and tree species include:

Firestone Metro Park / Tuscarawas Meadows, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron 44319. Species available: Redbud, Yellow Buckeye, Sugar Maple

Furnace Run Metro Park / Brushwood, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield 44286. Species available: Ohio Buckeye, Sugar Maple

Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron 44305. Species available: Pawpaw, Sugar Maple

Liberty Park / Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg 44087. Species available: Buttonbush, Spicebush, Gray Birch, Sugar Maple

Munroe Falls Metro Park / Tallmadge Meadows, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge 44278. Species available: Sugar Maple

Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park / Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green 44319. Species available: Tamarack, Tulip, Sugar Maple

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron 44313. Species available: Scarlet Oak, Tulip, Sugar Maple

Silver Creek Metro Park / Big Oak, 5199 Medina Line Road, Norton 44203. Species available: Red Oak, Ohio Buckeye, Sugar Maple

Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Rdoad Springfield Twp. 44312. Species available: Sugar Maple

“We consider these saplings unique; not only are they symbolic of the park district’s past, present and future, some are the offspring of trees that many of our visitors would recognize,” said Rob Curtis, supervisor of ecological resources. “Trees like Silver Creek Metro Park’s ‘Big Oak’ and Ohio’s record-breaking tallest tree – a nearly 200-foot tulip – are represented in the mix of saplings we have available,” he shared.

As symbols of the park district’s long-term stability and growth, trees are also vitally important to the environment and our community’s physical and mental health. For these reasons and more, Summit Metro Parks is celebrating its centennial by reforesting 100 acres in 2021. “Centennial Groves” of trees are planned for several park areas, with opportunities for the public to become involved in the future. In addition, those who would like to create a lasting legacy may choose to “give a Centennial Tree” through a donation to the Summit Metro Park Foundation’s Tree Fund.

For more information about the centennial anniversary of Summit Metro Parks, including the Heritage Tree program and other initiatives, visit summitmetroparks100.org.