Story Times, programs on health at Falls library

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Meditative Monday: Crafting with Plarn

4/12/2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Let’s unwind together while winding our own plarn (plastic yarn). Sometimes making your materials can be just as crafty as what you do with them. Gather those grocery bags and a pair of scissors to upcycle this great material! Registration is required. Grades 2 and up are welcome. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library services and the State Library of Ohio.

Kids Create and Read-At Home!

4/13/2021 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Take storytime home with you! Sign up for one of our storytime kits, which will include a book to check out and art project. While each kit's theme does match our weekly storytime (held via Zoom at 10am on Wednesdays), the storytime kits do NOT have a set meeting time. They are intended to be independent take-home activities. Kits will be offered weekly through October and November and are intended for preschoolers - 1st graders. They are generously funded by the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center. Registration is required.

Between the Ages Book Club

4/13/2021 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Encourage your teens to enjoy Young Adult (YA) literature by attending this parent/teen book club. Any adult interested in YA literature is also welcome. This month we are reading Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Call the library to reserve your copy of the book.

All-Ages Virtual Storytime

4/14/202110:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. For safety purposes registration is required.

Health Chats: General First Aid

4/15/2021 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Local experts from the Western Reserve Hospital inform and educate you on the latest health and wellness trends, answer questions about specific care topics and provide you with helpful resources you can trust. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed before the program.

Nutrition Literacy: How to determine if a food is healthy?

4/19/2021 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Learn about antioxidants, phytochemicals, pre-biotics, pro-biotics, fiber, and more. Discover how to make better choices to improve health and reduce risk of disease. Part of Live Well @ Your Library series, presented by Nancy A. Azar MS RDN LD, Clinical Dietician, Unity Health Network. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Current Library Services:

The library is open for quick browsing (30 minute limit). Computers and WiFi tables are first-come, first-serve basis for a 1 hour limit. Printer, scanner, and copier are available as self-serve in the reference or children’s spaces. If you need assistance, please visit the circulation desk. Virtual reference via chat and telephone are available as well as virtual programming for all ages. Free WiFi will continued to be offered in the parking lot.

Library Hours: Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.