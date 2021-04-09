Register for Bulldog Bags Summer Box Program

Kent Weeklies

Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child's needs for good nutrition end.

Summer can be a time of great risk for many children in terms of hunger. It has been reported by school personnel that when school starts in the fall they can tell which children have had a summer of reliable eating versus a summer of uncertainty.

To help address this concern again this summer, Bulldog Bags Inc. will make Bulldog Boxes available to families whose children are eligible for the Free and Reduced Meal Program or are experiencing a hardship resulting in food insecurity. Bulldog Boxes have fresh, frozen, and non-perishables foods in family-size portions to make 10 meals/snacks to help families stretch their budgets, when the children are home for all meals. Families must register for the Bulldog Boxes, which will be distributed one time a month in June, July, and August.

The Bulldog Box program will again be housed in the First Christian Church where both packing and distribution will take place. Eligible families can register at http://www.bulldogbags.org/summer-program

Bulldog Bags Inc. is an all-volunteer managed, cooperative effort between the community and the schools; it is funded completely by community donations. It is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, charitable organization; donations are tax-exempt as allowed by law. For more information, visit their web site: www.bulldogbags.org or the Facebook page: Bulldog Bags, Inc. or email bulldogbags44224@gmail.com . Donations can be made to Bulldog Bags, Inc. online or mailed to Bulldog Bags Inc., P.O. Box 1475, Stow 44224.