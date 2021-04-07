Library plans The Great Twinsburg Clean-Up

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

SAT Strategy Session - Wednesday, April 7, 7 – 8 pm

This online strategy session is packed with tips and tricks to help you crack the SAT. For students in grades 9-12. Register with The Princeton Review at www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/477192. A PARENT's email is required.

SAT Virtual Practice Test - Saturday, April 10, 9 am – 1 pm

Try a full-length free practice test online. Afterward, you’ll receive a comprehensive score report detailing your strengths and weaknesses. For students in grades 9-12. Register with The Princeton Review at www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/477196. A PARENT's email is required.

The Great Twinsburg Clean-Up - Thursday, April 15

Teens and their families are invited to spend some time collecting waste and recyclables to honor Earth Day (April 22). You select a park or path to clean, and we will supply garbage bags and instructions about where to take your collection. More details are available at www.twinsburglibrary.libcal.com/event/7505064.

Page to Stage - Saturday, April 17, 10 am – 7:30 pm

John Watts and Caroline Breder-Watts of Radio on the Lake Theatre will teach us how to make believable sound effects from household objects, as well as explain the difference between writing for radio and writing for the stage. Then, in small groups, you will have the rest of the day to write, direct, and rehearse your own original radio play. For teens in grades 9-12. This event will take place on Zoom. Registration is required.

ADULT SERVICES

Everything You Wanted to Know About Local Government But Were Afraid to Ask - Thursday, April 8, 7 – 8pm

What's the difference between a city and a township and a village? How are public services actually funded? What the heck is a "millage" and why should I care? Find answers to these questions and MORE in our 3-part series on Zoom. Part 1 will cover the history of local governments in Ohio and why they look the way they do today. Registration is required.

Learning Basic English - Saturdays, April 17 – June 19, 10 – 11 am

This is a 10-week English as a Second Language class with writing, reading, vocabulary, and grammar lessons for everyday situations. Classes are held on Zoom. Registration is required.

Practicing Your English - Saturdays, April 17 – June 19, 11 am – noon

Practice conversations in English with the instructor and other English Language Learners. Topics assigned each week. Classes are held on Zoom. Registration is required.

NEW DIGITAL OFFERING

Read Comics Online

Borrow and read thousands of digital comics, graphic novels, and manga. Anytime, anywhere — with your Twinsburg library card! Every title is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for offline reading — no waiting on holds lists, no wasting data! Visit www.twinsburglibrary.org/digital-magazines and click on ComicsPlus to get started today.