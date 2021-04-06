Children's center has March Mad-Can drive for food pantry

Kent Weeklies

New Adventures Early Learning and Child Development Center in Twinsburg took their center's bus on the road to various locations around town and collected over 500 cans with a “Stuff the Bus” canned food drive that started during the Thanksgiving holiday and ended during March Mad-Can.

Staff members noted enriching the students' development through giving was a guided opportunity to contribute to their community in a meaningful way. Students, families, and community were encouraged to spot the bus throughout the community and donate various items to those in need.

“It was so rewarding every time we parked the bus in a new location and families and members of the community would spot our bus and quickly identify with our cause and purpose," said Katie Delsanter, assistant director. “We plan to do it again next year and get even more donations."