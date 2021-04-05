Prom Fair returns with style for 2021

Kent Weeklies

Special considerations were made so that the 28th Annual Prom Fair was able to be held at Nordonia High School on March 25.

The event, which began in 1993, is a fun way to get the senior class excited for the upcoming prom season by showing off the latest fashions in prom wear. With last year's prom being canceled, the senior class wasn’t sure if they would be allowed to have the Prom Fair show this year.

Thanks to the school administration, two shows were scheduled back to back with safety measures in place such as limiting the high school auditoriums capacity to 25%, seating guests every few rows and making sure the students wore masks throughout the show unless alone on stage.

The event, which is a large fundraiser for the upcoming After Prom, was emceed by teacher Joe Knight and associate principal Jessy Archer. There were 90 students who participated, several Nordonia alumni and there was a special guest appearance by Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark who introduced a new addition to the show - Prom Fashions from the Past.

The following businesses provided support of this year's shows:

Mayatux in Akron, American Commodore Tuxedo in Solon, Men’s Wearhouse in Mayfield Hts, Jos. A. Bank in Hudson, Rockin Frocks, Northfield Florist, All About You Salon, Christine Raymond-Makeup artist with Dior and Kimpton Printing in Macedonia.