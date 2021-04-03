City projects, flute concert featured on HCTV

Dr. Marco Tedesco, Lamont Research Professor at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University, talked with the Hudson Library & Historical Society about his book, "Hidden Life of Ice: Dispatches from a Disappearing World."
Hudson Library & Historical Society archivist Gwendolyn Mayer talks with Basil Musnuff of Hudson Citizens for a Strong Library in a public access program about the upcoming May 4th library renewal levy.
Host Frank Youngwerth welcomes Assistant City Manager Thom Sheridan (R) and arborist/conservationist Curt Van Blarcum (L) to his April edition of Good Day in Hudson.

HCTV Program Schedule: April 5 - 11

  • Good Day in Hudson welcomes Assistant City Manager Thom Sheridan to discuss City projects: sidewalks, roads, adaptive traffic signal program, and the Story Maps on the City’s website. Host Frank Youngwerth also talks with local arborist/conservationist Curt Van Blarcum. Liz Murphy shares What’s Happening in Hudson and Tom Vince tells of the history of trees in Hudson.
  • Hudson Rotary Club hosted Andy McDowell, of Western Reserve Land Conservancy, to tell about the O’Brien Cemetery Land Preservation Efforts in Hudson.
  • Dr. Marco Tedesco, author of The Hidden Life of Ice: Dispatches from a Disappearing World, spoke virtually for the Hudson Library & Historical Society.
  • Trio a Capriccio members Gayle Getts, George and Julia Sterbenz perform with a wide range of flutes of music by Mozart, Qantz, and Ricky Lombardo, along with an interview with Ricky Lombardo.
  • The Renewal Levy for the Hudson Library and Historical Society is discussed by archivist Gwendolyn Mayer and Basil Musnuff of Hudson Citizens for a Strong Library.
  • Phun Phacts at the Pharmacy: Dr. Grider and his student Bhavika Patel discuss hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) and ways to keep it in a healthy range.
  • HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse game played against Stow at the Memorial Stadium airs this week.
  • “The Herman Show” produced by HHS Advanced Digital Video Production class, Superintendent Phil Herman interviews Alexia Andrachik, a talented competitor in the worlds of pageantry and Taekwondo.
  • Organ Music for Good Friday features Charlotte Beers Plank with a recital of Lenten music performed on the Wilhelm organ. Music by Bach, Buxtehude, Mendelssohn and others.
  • The City Club of Cleveland presents three programs: Gov. Mike DeWine discusses Ohio’s overall recovery from COVID; a forum about the future of Standardized Testing; and The Intersection of Technology and Manufacturing.
  • Forum 360 talks with Carey Jaros, President and CEO of GOJO Industries, the first non-family member to be CEO of the Akron-based maker of Purell.
  • HCTV Archives: Mrs. Joan Van Osdol is interviewed by Ms. Ren in 2015 edition of Inn Chat; The Local Girls performed at the bandstand in 2008; Historian Gwendolyn Mayer presented the History of the Maple Sugar Industry in NE Ohio; Rob Swedenborg interviewed Gerald Reeves.
Monday, April 5

8 a.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

9 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

9:30 a.m. Forum 360: Purell

10 a.m. NEO Maple History

11 a.m. CC: Student Testing

Noon Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery

1 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice

2 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

3 p.m. The Herman Show

3:30 p.m. FCC Organ Recital

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

6 p.m. Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery

7 p.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

7:30 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

10 p.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

11 p.m. CC: Tech & Factories

Tuesday, April 6

7 a.m. Pete McDonald

8 a.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

9 a.m. HHS Jazz concert

10 a.m. Phun Phacts

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

Noon State of the City 2021

1 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

1:30 p.m. Vocal Impact

2 p.m. The Local Girls

4 p.m. HCF Substance Use

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Garden with Nature

6 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farms

6:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

7 p.m. Gerald Reeves

8 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

9 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice

10 p.m. CC: Student Testing

11 p.m. Good Day Hudson

Wednesday, April 7

7 a.m. CC: Student Testing

8 a.m. HCF: Substance Use

9 a.m. HW Brands: Reagan

10:30 a.m. Herman Show

11 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

11:30 a.m. Forum 360

Noon HCSD: 1927 Building

1 p.m. Gerald Reeves

2 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

3 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice

4 p.m. NEO Maple History

5 p.m. HHS Jazz concert

6 p.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

7 p.m. The Herman Show

7:30 p.m. Forum 360: Purell

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

9:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

10 p.m. Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery

11 p.m. HCF: Substance Use

Thursday, April 8

7 a.m. State of the City 2021

8 a.m. Hidden Life of Ice

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

11 a.m. NEO Maple History

Noon. Inn Chat: Joan Van Osdol

12:30 p.m. The Herman Show

1 p.m. HCF: Substance Use

2 p.m. CC: Student Testing

3 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

4 p.m. Gerald Reeves

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

7:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

8 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice

9 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

Friday, April 9

7 a.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

8 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

8:30 a.m. Phun Phacts

9 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

10 a.m. North of 60

10:30 a.m. Garden with Nature

11 a.m. Library Renewal Levy

11:30 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

Noon Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. FCC Organ Recital

2 p.m. The Local Girls

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

6 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice

7 p.m. Gerald Reeves

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Garden Nature

11 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

Saturday, April 10

7 a.m. The Local Girls

9 a.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

10 a.m. Hidden Life of Ice

11 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

11:30 a.m. Garden Nature

Noon The Herman Show

12:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

1 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

2 p.m. Forum 360: Purell

2:30 p.m. North of 60

3 p.m. Gerald Reeves

4 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

5 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert

6 p.m. NEO Maple History

7 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. The Herman Show

9:30 p.m. Vocal Impact

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, April 11

7 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

8 a.m. CC: Student Testing

9 a.m. Forum 360: Purell

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. FCC Organ Recital

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. NEO Maple History

3 p.m. The Local Girls 2003

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery

7 p.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

7:30 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Gerald Reeves

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

11 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice