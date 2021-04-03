City projects, flute concert featured on HCTV

Kent Weeklies

HCTV Program Schedule: April 5 - 11

Good Day in Hudson welcomes Assistant City Manager Thom Sheridan to discuss City projects: sidewalks, roads, adaptive traffic signal program, and the Story Maps on the City’s website. Host Frank Youngwerth also talks with local arborist/conservationist Curt Van Blarcum. Liz Murphy shares What’s Happening in Hudson and Tom Vince tells of the history of trees in Hudson.

Hudson Rotary Club hosted Andy McDowell, of Western Reserve Land Conservancy, to tell about the O’Brien Cemetery Land Preservation Efforts in Hudson.

Dr. Marco Tedesco, author of The Hidden Life of Ice: Dispatches from a Disappearing World, spoke virtually for the Hudson Library & Historical Society.

Trio a Capriccio members Gayle Getts, George and Julia Sterbenz perform with a wide range of flutes of music by Mozart, Qantz, and Ricky Lombardo, along with an interview with Ricky Lombardo.

The Renewal Levy for the Hudson Library and Historical Society is discussed by archivist Gwendolyn Mayer and Basil Musnuff of Hudson Citizens for a Strong Library.

Phun Phacts at the Pharmacy: Dr. Grider and his student Bhavika Patel discuss hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) and ways to keep it in a healthy range.

HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse game played against Stow at the Memorial Stadium airs this week.

“The Herman Show” produced by HHS Advanced Digital Video Production class, Superintendent Phil Herman interviews Alexia Andrachik, a talented competitor in the worlds of pageantry and Taekwondo.

Organ Music for Good Friday features Charlotte Beers Plank with a recital of Lenten music performed on the Wilhelm organ. Music by Bach, Buxtehude, Mendelssohn and others.

The City Club of Cleveland presents three programs: Gov. Mike DeWine discusses Ohio’s overall recovery from COVID; a forum about the future of Standardized Testing; and The Intersection of Technology and Manufacturing.

Forum 360 talks with Carey Jaros, President and CEO of GOJO Industries, the first non-family member to be CEO of the Akron-based maker of Purell.

HCTV Archives: Mrs. Joan Van Osdol is interviewed by Ms. Ren in 2015 edition of Inn Chat; The Local Girls performed at the bandstand in 2008; Historian Gwendolyn Mayer presented the History of the Maple Sugar Industry in NE Ohio; Rob Swedenborg interviewed Gerald Reeves.



Monday, April 5

8 a.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

9 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

9:30 a.m. Forum 360: Purell

10 a.m. NEO Maple History

11 a.m. CC: Student Testing

Noon Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery

1 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice

2 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

3 p.m. The Herman Show

3:30 p.m. FCC Organ Recital

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

6 p.m. Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery

7 p.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

7:30 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

10 p.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

11 p.m. CC: Tech & Factories

Tuesday, April 6

7 a.m. Pete McDonald

8 a.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

9 a.m. HHS Jazz concert

10 a.m. Phun Phacts

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

Noon State of the City 2021

1 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

1:30 p.m. Vocal Impact

2 p.m. The Local Girls

4 p.m. HCF Substance Use

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Garden with Nature

6 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farms

6:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

7 p.m. Gerald Reeves

8 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

9 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice

10 p.m. CC: Student Testing

11 p.m. Good Day Hudson

Wednesday, April 7

7 a.m. CC: Student Testing

8 a.m. HCF: Substance Use

9 a.m. HW Brands: Reagan

10:30 a.m. Herman Show

11 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

11:30 a.m. Forum 360

Noon HCSD: 1927 Building

1 p.m. Gerald Reeves

2 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

3 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice

4 p.m. NEO Maple History

5 p.m. HHS Jazz concert

6 p.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

7 p.m. The Herman Show

7:30 p.m. Forum 360: Purell

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

9:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

10 p.m. Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery

11 p.m. HCF: Substance Use

Thursday, April 8

7 a.m. State of the City 2021

8 a.m. Hidden Life of Ice

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

11 a.m. NEO Maple History

Noon. Inn Chat: Joan Van Osdol

12:30 p.m. The Herman Show

1 p.m. HCF: Substance Use

2 p.m. CC: Student Testing

3 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

4 p.m. Gerald Reeves

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

7:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

8 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice

9 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

Friday, April 9

7 a.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

8 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

8:30 a.m. Phun Phacts

9 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

10 a.m. North of 60

10:30 a.m. Garden with Nature

11 a.m. Library Renewal Levy

11:30 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

Noon Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. FCC Organ Recital

2 p.m. The Local Girls

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

6 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice

7 p.m. Gerald Reeves

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Garden Nature

11 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

Saturday, April 10

7 a.m. The Local Girls

9 a.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

10 a.m. Hidden Life of Ice

11 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

11:30 a.m. Garden Nature

Noon The Herman Show

12:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

1 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes

2 p.m. Forum 360: Purell

2:30 p.m. North of 60

3 p.m. Gerald Reeves

4 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

5 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert

6 p.m. NEO Maple History

7 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. The Herman Show

9:30 p.m. Vocal Impact

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, April 11

7 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio

8 a.m. CC: Student Testing

9 a.m. Forum 360: Purell

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. FCC Organ Recital

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. NEO Maple History

3 p.m. The Local Girls 2003

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery

7 p.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

7:30 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Gerald Reeves

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

11 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice