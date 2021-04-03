City projects, flute concert featured on HCTV
HCTV Program Schedule: April 5 - 11
- Good Day in Hudson welcomes Assistant City Manager Thom Sheridan to discuss City projects: sidewalks, roads, adaptive traffic signal program, and the Story Maps on the City’s website. Host Frank Youngwerth also talks with local arborist/conservationist Curt Van Blarcum. Liz Murphy shares What’s Happening in Hudson and Tom Vince tells of the history of trees in Hudson.
- Hudson Rotary Club hosted Andy McDowell, of Western Reserve Land Conservancy, to tell about the O’Brien Cemetery Land Preservation Efforts in Hudson.
- Dr. Marco Tedesco, author of The Hidden Life of Ice: Dispatches from a Disappearing World, spoke virtually for the Hudson Library & Historical Society.
- Trio a Capriccio members Gayle Getts, George and Julia Sterbenz perform with a wide range of flutes of music by Mozart, Qantz, and Ricky Lombardo, along with an interview with Ricky Lombardo.
- The Renewal Levy for the Hudson Library and Historical Society is discussed by archivist Gwendolyn Mayer and Basil Musnuff of Hudson Citizens for a Strong Library.
- Phun Phacts at the Pharmacy: Dr. Grider and his student Bhavika Patel discuss hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) and ways to keep it in a healthy range.
- HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse game played against Stow at the Memorial Stadium airs this week.
- “The Herman Show” produced by HHS Advanced Digital Video Production class, Superintendent Phil Herman interviews Alexia Andrachik, a talented competitor in the worlds of pageantry and Taekwondo.
- Organ Music for Good Friday features Charlotte Beers Plank with a recital of Lenten music performed on the Wilhelm organ. Music by Bach, Buxtehude, Mendelssohn and others.
- The City Club of Cleveland presents three programs: Gov. Mike DeWine discusses Ohio’s overall recovery from COVID; a forum about the future of Standardized Testing; and The Intersection of Technology and Manufacturing.
- Forum 360 talks with Carey Jaros, President and CEO of GOJO Industries, the first non-family member to be CEO of the Akron-based maker of Purell.
- HCTV Archives: Mrs. Joan Van Osdol is interviewed by Ms. Ren in 2015 edition of Inn Chat; The Local Girls performed at the bandstand in 2008; Historian Gwendolyn Mayer presented the History of the Maple Sugar Industry in NE Ohio; Rob Swedenborg interviewed Gerald Reeves.
Monday, April 5
8 a.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes
9 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol
9:30 a.m. Forum 360: Purell
10 a.m. NEO Maple History
11 a.m. CC: Student Testing
Noon Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery
1 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice
2 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building
3 p.m. The Herman Show
3:30 p.m. FCC Organ Recital
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow
6 p.m. Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery
7 p.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol
7:30 p.m. Library Renewal Levy
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes
10 p.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio
11 p.m. CC: Tech & Factories
Tuesday, April 6
7 a.m. Pete McDonald
8 a.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes
9 a.m. HHS Jazz concert
10 a.m. Phun Phacts
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio
Noon State of the City 2021
1 p.m. Library Renewal Levy
1:30 p.m. Vocal Impact
2 p.m. The Local Girls
4 p.m. HCF Substance Use
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. Garden with Nature
6 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farms
6:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
7 p.m. Gerald Reeves
8 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes
9 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice
10 p.m. CC: Student Testing
11 p.m. Good Day Hudson
Wednesday, April 7
7 a.m. CC: Student Testing
8 a.m. HCF: Substance Use
9 a.m. HW Brands: Reagan
10:30 a.m. Herman Show
11 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol
11:30 a.m. Forum 360
Noon HCSD: 1927 Building
1 p.m. Gerald Reeves
2 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes
3 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice
4 p.m. NEO Maple History
5 p.m. HHS Jazz concert
6 p.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio
7 p.m. The Herman Show
7:30 p.m. Forum 360: Purell
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. Library Renewal Levy
9:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
10 p.m. Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery
11 p.m. HCF: Substance Use
Thursday, April 8
7 a.m. State of the City 2021
8 a.m. Hidden Life of Ice
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio
11 a.m. NEO Maple History
Noon. Inn Chat: Joan Van Osdol
12:30 p.m. The Herman Show
1 p.m. HCF: Substance Use
2 p.m. CC: Student Testing
3 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building
4 p.m. Gerald Reeves
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow
7:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol
8 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice
9 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
Friday, April 9
7 a.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes
8 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol
8:30 a.m. Phun Phacts
9 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio
10 a.m. North of 60
10:30 a.m. Garden with Nature
11 a.m. Library Renewal Levy
11:30 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
Noon Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. FCC Organ Recital
2 p.m. The Local Girls
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow
6 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice
7 p.m. Gerald Reeves
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Garden Nature
11 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow
Saturday, April 10
7 a.m. The Local Girls
9 a.m. HUDLAX vs Stow
10 a.m. Hidden Life of Ice
11 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol
11:30 a.m. Garden Nature
Noon The Herman Show
12:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
1 p.m. Trio a Capriccio Flutes
2 p.m. Forum 360: Purell
2:30 p.m. North of 60
3 p.m. Gerald Reeves
4 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building
5 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert
6 p.m. NEO Maple History
7 p.m. HUDLAX vs Stow
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. The Herman Show
9:30 p.m. Vocal Impact
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, April 11
7 a.m. CC: DeWine/Ohio
8 a.m. CC: Student Testing
9 a.m. Forum 360: Purell
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. FCC Organ Recital
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. NEO Maple History
3 p.m. The Local Girls 2003
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: O’Brien Cemetery
7 p.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol
7:30 p.m. Library Renewal Levy
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. Gerald Reeves
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
11 p.m. Hidden Life of Ice