Campus News: Aurora students earn recognition from colleges and universities

Staff Report

Grace Tomasko of Aurora to perform in 'Godspell'

MARIETTA -- Grace Tomasko of Aurora is a member of the cast for Marietta College's performance of "Godspell," which will be streamed starting at 6 p.m April 1.

Tomasko, who is majoring in musical theatre and marketing, is a graduate of Aurora High School.

"Godspell" is being directed by Associate Professor Andy Felt. There will also be performances at 8 and 10 p.m. on April 1, as well as three more performance streamed on April 2 at 6, 8 and 10 p.m.

Free access to each stream can be reserved online beginning March 26. .

Students Make President's List at Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio -- Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence. That includes:

Aurora residents: Allie Slaw, Christine Hughes, Corinne Henderson, Lauren Hall, Logan Adler, Mackenzie Attwell, Tim Meltok

Students Make Dean's List at Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio -- Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence. That includes:

Aurora residents: Brooke Eckerle, Carley Salay, Chris Zinkan, David Weygandt, Emma Hesse, Julianna Ritter, Nick Telerico, Patrick Murray, Sydney DeSapri

Area students named to Ohio University Dean's List

ATHENS, Ohio-- More than 8,400 students qualified for the fall semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Area students included:

Aurora: Sabina Memic, Hannah Gang, Alexandria Skowronski, Elena Kousaie, Olivia Vagasky, Macy Peck, Molly Zenz, Bobby Dirda, Ryan Hartland, John Baltas, Kacie Anderson, Gina Capretta, Jack Pfiffner, Evan Fromwiller, Colin Mcnamara, Brandon Schambach, John Burns, Olivia Stein, Abby Jordan, Ali DiSanto, Bella Burdick,Gwyn Markowitz, James Baerman, Latasha Moore Sharp, Carly Obly, Krista Gabor, Ryan Markowitz, Michaela Mahoney, Samantha Giardino, Morgan Collica, Abbey Stover, Katie Brogan, Tayler Cassidy, Whitney Lieberth, Najah Thornton, Alice Hesmondhalgh, Jake Rogge, Hunter Dorner, Kyle Obly, Claire Schiopota, Jane Puzder, Sarah Vince

Reminderville: Nick Capretta

Ohio University announces Fall 2020 graduates

ATHENS, Ohio -- More than 2,300 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2020. Students included:

Katherine Albrecht of Aurora graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Practice from OHIO's College of Health Sciences and Professions

Hannah Gang of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from OHIO's College of Arts and Sciences

Jacqueline Kisthardt of Aurora graduated with a Master of Science in Athletic Administration from OHIO's College of Business

Kate Kondik of Aurora graduated with a Master of Science in Food and Nutrition Sciences (Food and Nutrition Sciences) from OHIO's College of Health Sciences and Professions

Alexandria Skowronski of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biological Sciences - Marine, Freshwater, and Environmental Biology and a Bachelor of Science in Visual Communication majoring in Visual Communication - Photojournalism from OHIO's College of Arts and Sciences and Scripps College of Communication

Kendra Hunter of Aurora earned dean's list honors

TAMPA -- Kendra Hunter of Aurora earned dean's list honors at the University of Tampa for the Fall 2020 semester. Hunter is a junior majoring in criminology and criminal justice. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list.

Portage students graduate from Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA -- Alexus Newsome of Aurora, a graduate of Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University with a Bachelor of Arts: Criminal Justice.

Students named to Youngstown State University President's List

YOUNGSTOWN -- Sanjay Vallabhaneni of Aurora, majoring in Biological Sciences BaccMed Track, was named to the President's List at Youngstown State University.

The following local Youngstown State University students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average have been named to the President's List for Fall Semester 2020:

To be eligible for the President's List, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes.

Hiram College announces Dean's List for fall 2020

HIRAM -- Erin Felbus and Kathryn Slates of Aurora and Mit Patel of Reminderville has been named to the dean's list at Hiram College.

Dean's List recognition is awarded each semester to students who, during the semester, complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework at Hiram College with a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better.

Jeremy Thorn Earns Dean's List Honors at Roger Williams University

BRISTOL, Rhode Island -- Jeremy Thorn of Aurora has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Roger Williams University. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean's List that semester.