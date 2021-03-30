Spring Care Care, local government topics at Twinsburg Library

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

StoryWalk® - Mondays - Saturdays

Take a self-guided StoryWalk® in the Children’s Department. A different one is featured each week! Stop by the Children’s desk to pick up a craft to take home (while supplies last).

Alphabet April!

Let's learn the alphabet together! Register to receive an alphabet book and you can craft along with us each day. Alphabet books are available for pick up starting Thursday, April 1st. You may call ahead to have it placed at the Drive-Up Window. The alphabet book will also be available as a digital download if you wish to print it yourself. Intended for children under 5 years old.

SAT Strategy Session - Wednesday, April 7, 7 – 8 pm

This online strategy session is packed with tips and tricks to help you crack the SAT. For students in grades 9-12. Register with The Princeton Review at https://www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/477192. A PARENT's email is required.

ADULT SERVICES

Virtual Spring Car Care Clinic - Tuesday, April 6, 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Bill Snow from Rad Air will share some basic car care maintenance tips to help you get yours ready for warmer weather. This free, live car care clinic will be held on Facebook Live. If you have any questions that you would like to send in beforehand, please email them to librarian@twinsburglibrary.org. To view the live event, visit www.facebook.com/twinsburgpubliclibrary at the time of the event.

Everything You Wanted to Know About Local Government But Were Afraid to Ask - Thursday, April 8, 7 – 8 pm

What's the difference between a city and a township and a village? How are public services actually funded? What the heck is a "millage" and why should I care? Find answers to these questions and MORE in our 3-part series on Zoom. Part 1 will cover the history of local governments in Ohio and why they look the way they do today. Registration is required.

Learning Basic English - Saturdays, April 17 – June 19, 10 – 11 am

This is a 10-week English as a Second Language class with writing, reading, vocabulary, and grammar lessons for everyday situations. There will be some homework and reading requirements given to you throughout the course. Classes held on Zoom. Registration is required.

Practicing Your English - Saturdays, April 17 – June 19, 11am – noon

Practice conversations in English with the instructor and other English Language Learners. Topics assigned each week. There will be some homework and reading requirements given to you throughout the course. Classes held on Zoom. Registration is required.

