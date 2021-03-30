'Emotional Intelligence' topic for Job Search meeting

Kent Weeklies

Not sure what Emotional Intelligence has to do with a job search? Come to the Hudson Job Search Zoom meeting on April 5 and find out. Afraid of what sort of impression you will make in the interview? Speaker Hugh Littleton will give you the tools to make the best first impression.

Discover how the five competencies for Emotional Intelligence support job seeking endeavors. Learn how confidence as a job seeker creates increased interpersonal skills for interviewing. Emotional Intelligence will support behaviors for making first impressions that matter.

Hugh J. Littleton, president of Hugh Littleton Consulting LLC, (HJL Leadership Solutions), has experience in human resources, manufacturing, customer service, service industries, financial organizations, non-profit, government agencies and healthcare sectors. He is well versed in supervisory, management, and leadership skill development solutions.

Hugh has been very instrumental in implementing many continuous improvement initiatives with companies ranging from small manufacturing to Fortune 500 companies; providing training across the US and abroad internationally.

Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday evenings currently by Zoom. You must register for the meeting; go to the website, complete the contact form and the registration will be sent. For more information go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org