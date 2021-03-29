NHS Mock Trial team finishes in top 11 of the state

Kent Weeklies

For the second time in six years, the Nordonia High School Mock Trial team was among the best in the state, placing in the top 11 teams.

Over 300 teams throughout Ohio competed against each other in District competition on Jan. 22. Nordonia High School defeated Georgetown High School and St. Ursula Academy to advance to Regional competition on Feb. 19, where almost 100 teams competed. Defeating Westerville Central and Dublin Jerome, Nordonia's team took part in the virtual State competition on March 11. Defeating another team from Dublin Jerome, they lost their trial to Hilliard Davidson, thus placing them somewhere between fifth and 11th place. Only four teams won both of their trials of the 19 who competed in the single-elimination tournament, thus advancing to a semifinal round.

The teams competed from the Nordonia high school library, with parents and some fellow students watching live and socially distanced in the high school auditorium. Competition was intense, sometimes with only one point out of 110 separating the winning team from the losing team. The three-judge panels comprised practicing attorneys and trial judges who donated their time.

Student lawyers and witnesses gave outstanding performances, preparing for months for the verbal combat of competition, and by doing so developed skills of rhetoric, acting, public speaking, research, politeness and decorum, reacting to unfamiliar situations and thinking on their feet, and learned the value of thorough preparation, all skills applicable to various walks of life.

The teams are coached by Farhad Sethna and Endre Szentkiralyi.