Moms Club to hear about sleep plans

Kent Weeklies

The Moms Club of Hudson will have a meeting on Tuesday, April 20, at 8 p.m.

There will be a presentation by Little Snoozers LLC via Zoom.

Little Snoozers LLC provides sleep consultants that help establish sleep plans and provide one-on-one support. Their founder, Bridget Bowling ,will be sharing about her organization, provide helpful tips, and host a question and answer session. Little Snoozers provides support for all ages.

For more information on Little Snoozers LLC , visit their website: www.littlesnoozers.com.

To RSVP, email The Moms Club of Hudson at hudsonmomsclub@gmail.com.