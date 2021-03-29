Friends of the Library taking book donations April 10

Kent Weeklies

Friends of the Library need your donations again.

In order to quarantine donated items for a recommended period of time, volunteers of the Friends will collect boxes of donations in the trunks of their cars on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Patrons with donations are to pull up to the open trunks of volunteer cars in the library’s parking lot and place donation boxes in the first available open trunk and drive away. Volunteers will unload the quarantined donations when it is safe to do so and sort and shelve them for future Bookstore Sales.

Donated materials must be recently published and clean and include children and young adult books, adult fiction/ non-fiction, biographies, puzzles, DVDs and CDs. Encyclopedias, dictionaries, thesaurus, and magazines are not needed.