Fairies, unicorns and dragons at Fairy Days this summer

The 11th annual Fairy Days will take place Saturday July 17 and Sunday July 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula. It will be a socially distanced magical weekend of fairies, gnomes, unicorns, dragons and more, for children and fairy lovers of all ages and their friends and families.

The safety of all is the priority and our activities will be different this year with lots of Fairy fun. A face covering is required to be worn and worn correctly when on the property. Attendees can wear a costume or search for one at the Magical Meadow Market of Fairy inspired arts and crafts and sweet Fairy treats for sale. The booths will be spaced far apart and merchants will sanitize often and limit the number of shoppers in their booths at one time.

Some of the crafts will be prepared to take hometo limit contact with others. Guest fairies, like the silent and mysterious Bubble Fairy, will amaze with her magic while spaced along the Fairy Trail. There will be photo opps spaced far apart with trails marked one way only and sanitizing stations available.

Tickets are available at the gate and credit cards are accepted:

$10 for children ages 3-17 (must be accompanied by a paying adult)

$5 for ddults (crafts not included in adult admission).

Under age 3 and over 100 are free.

No pets or outside food will be permitted (lunch and snacks will be available for purchase).

Visit the website for more information at www.heritagefarms.com.