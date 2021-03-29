Celebrate National Library Week April 4-10

Kent Weeklies
Stow Mayor John Pribonic shares why he values the library: "The library is more than just books — it’s a community hub. I'm proud to be a supporter of a place that provides comfort and community to all."
Enter to win a ibrary-themed prize bundle by checking out materials during National Library Week.

Libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building. Since the pandemic, the Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library has worked hard to meet the needs of the community by adapting resources and services.

The library invites all to celebrate National Library Week, April 4-10. Automatically enter to win a library-themed prize bundle when you check out materials. Visit the library’s social media pages (@SMFPL) throughout the week as different community members share what the library means to them. Share your story in the comment section of any @SMFPL’s #NationalLibraryWeek posts for the chance to win additional prizes.

Whether patrons visit in person or virtually, the library offers endless opportunities to transform lives through access to technology, education, and programming.