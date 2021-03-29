Kent Weeklies

Libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building. Since the pandemic, the Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library has worked hard to meet the needs of the community by adapting resources and services.

The library invites all to celebrate National Library Week, April 4-10. Automatically enter to win a library-themed prize bundle when you check out materials. Visit the library’s social media pages (@SMFPL) throughout the week as different community members share what the library means to them. Share your story in the comment section of any @SMFPL’s #NationalLibraryWeek posts for the chance to win additional prizes.

Whether patrons visit in person or virtually, the library offers endless opportunities to transform lives through access to technology, education, and programming.