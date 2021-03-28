Churches to join for Community Drive-In Easter Service

Kent Weeklies

All are invited to join First Church of God, First Congregational Church, SPAN Ministries, Tallmadge Alliance, Tallmadge Lutheran, and United Methodist Church for the Tallmadge Community Drive-In Easter Service.

The service will be held at the Tallmadge High School parking lot on Easter Sunday, April 4. Pre-worship begins at 10:10 a.m., with worship to follow at 10:30 a.m. The service will feature a scripture reading, children’s message, Easter worship music, and so much more.

Attendees will be able to listen to the service over the car radio. There will be some seating set up ahead of time in front by the platform. Park at the Tallmadge Rec. Center if you plan to use this provided seating.

Masks are required anytime attendees are outside of their vehicle. Attendees may also bring their own chairs and sit outside in front of their vehicle. Again, remember that masks are required.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Easter with the community.