Library Association offers Educational Scholarship Grant

Kent Weeklies

The Tallmadge Library Association announces its Eighteenth Annual Educational Scholarship Grant. The Scholarship Grant is available to residents of Tallmadge as well as employees of the Tallmadge Branch Library, who will be returning to college during the 2021-22 school year.

The amount of this year’s grant is $2,500. Applicants must submit a Scholarship Grant Application, official college transcript(s), a 250 – 300 word essay, and two to three letters of recommendation. The applications are available from a librarian at the circulation desk of the Tallmadge Branch Library.

All completed applications and attachments must be received no later than 5 p.m. on May 7. The Tallmadge Library Association says it is proud to offer this community based Educational Scholarship Grant and look forward to offering this award for years to come.

The Tallmadge Library Association will also be again offering a scholarship grant for a graduating high school senior in the amount of $1,000, which will be awarded through the Tallmadge City Schools Local Scholarship Program. See school guidance department for more information.

Questions should be directed to Carol Law, chairperson of the Tallmadge Library Association Educational Scholarship Grant Committee at 330-633-6883.