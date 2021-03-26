Maundy Thursday service, 'The Herman Show' on HCTV

Kent Weeklies

HCTV Program Schedule: March 29 – April 4

“The Herman Show” produced by HHS Advanced Digital Video Production class, features host and Superintendent Phil Herman interviewing HHS junior Alexia Andrachik, a talented competitor in the worlds of pageantry and Taekwondo. Alexia shares stories and teaches Mr. Herman a few self-defense moves.

First Congregational Church will present Maundy Thursday service at 7 pm with Holy Communion and the story of Jesus’s final hours. Organ Music for Good Friday at 7 pm features Charlotte Beers Plank with a recital of Lenten music performed on the Wilhelm organ. Music by Bach, Buxtehude, Mendelssohn and others.

The Renewal Levy for the Hudson Library and Historical Society is discussed by archivist Gwendolyn Mayer and Basil Musnuff of Hudson Citizens for a Strong Library, starting this weekend.

Hudson Rotary Club presents Dahlia Fisher, External Relations, Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.

“Moving Beyond Substance Use” expert panel discussion is provided by Hudson Community Foundation about the symptoms of substance use and the range of resources available to help.

The City Club of Cleveland presents “Bridging the Civil Justice Gap”, the difference between the civil legal needs of low-income Americans and resources available to meet those needs.

Yeji Around Town features the Ross Farm Mercantile of heritage and rare breed wool yarns at Evaporator Works. Yeji speaks with Amy Ross Manko about products, animal conservation, and more.

Forum 360 “Global Outlook. Local View” presents Horse talk: Lessons in Leadership for Entrepreneurs,

Executives and Everyone in-between with author Leslie Ungar

North of 60 revisits the episode with Dr. April Yanda, DDS, dentistry practitioner, to talk about dental issues and aging with host Heidi Schweighoefer.

2021 State of the City “Unity & Resilience / Innovation & Results” by City Manager Jane Howington airs with updates from Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce President Nicole Alverson.

Hudson City School District recording of the 1927 Building discussion March 11 will air on HCTV.

HCTV Archives: The Hudson Profile of Keith Hyser; H.W. Brands spoke at Hudson Library about his book, "Reagan: The Life," recorded by Nick Zaklanovich and Allyn Marzulla; WRA welcomed 1968 alumni Ted Gup; Boneswa trombone concert at the Hudson Bandstand 2005; Gardening with Nature by Valerie Strong; Dr. Raymond Hyser and historian Thomas L. Vince discuss James Ellsworth’s Life; Pete McDonald tells of his stained glass windows at Markillie Cemetery Chapel.



Monday, March 29

9 a.m. HHS Jazz Concert

10 a.m. HCF: Substance Use

11 a.m. HHA: Centennial

11:30 a.m. Garden with Nature

Noon. Rotary: Maltz Museum

1 p.m. State of the City 2021

2 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan

3:30 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Maltz Museum

7 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

7:30 p.m. Herman Show

8 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. HCF: Substance Use

11 p.m. CC: Civil Justice Gap

Tuesday, March 30

7 a.m. State of the City 2021

8 a.m. HLHS: Icebound!

9 a.m. Garden with Nature

9:20 a.m. Pete McDonald

10 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. The Herman Show

11:30 a.m. North of 60

Noon HHS Jazz Concert

1 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

2 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

3 p.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60: Yanda

5:30 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farms

6 p.m. HCF: Substance Use

7 p.m. Cy Young

8:30 p.m. HHA: Centennial

9 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan

10:30 p.m. James Ellsworth

Wednesday, March 31

7 a.m. HCF: Substance Use

8 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 a.m. CC: Civil Justice Gap

10 a.m. HLHS: Drs. Blackwell

11 a.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

Noon State of the City 2021

1 p.m. Boneswa Trombones

3 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

4 p.m. Cy Young

5:30 p.m. Forum 360

6 p.m. North of 60: Yanda

6:30 p.m. HHA: Centennial

7 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

8 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

9 p.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68

10 p.m. Rotary: Maltz Museum

11 p.m. Good Day Hudson

Thursday, April 1

7 a.m. CC: Civi Justice Gap

8 a.m. State of the City 2021

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. HCF: Substance Use

11 a.m. The Herman Show

11:30 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

Noon James Ellsworth

1:30 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

2:20 p.m. Pete McDonald

3 p.m. Boneswa Trombones

5 p.m. North of 60: Dr. Yanda

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. HHS: Vocal Impact

7 p.m. FCC: MAUNDY THURSDAY

8 p.m. Garden with Nature

8:20 p.m. Pete McDonald

9 p.m. State of the City 2021

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

Friday, April 2

7 a.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68

8 a.m. HHA: Centennial

8:30 a.m. North of 60

9 a.m. HLHS: Icebound!

10 a.m. Boneswa Trombones

Noon Rotary: Maltz Museum

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. James Ellsworth

3 p.m. State of the City 2021

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

6 p.m. Maundy Thursday

7 p.m. Good Friday Organ Recital

7:30 p.m. The Herman Show

8 p.m. HHS Choirs Concert

9 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact

11 p.m. HHS Bands Concert

Saturday, April 3

7 a.m. CC: Civil Justice Gap

8 a.m. HHS Jazz Concert

9 a.m. HHS Choirs Concert

10 a.m. HCSD 1927 Building

11 a.m. The Herman Show

11:30 a.m. HHS Vocal Impact

Noon. HCF Substance Use Forum

1 p.m. Cy Young

2:20 p.m. Pete McDonald

3 p.m. State of the City 2021

4 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

5 p.m. WRA: Ted Gu; ‘68

6 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan

7:30 p.m. The Herman Show

8 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

8:30 p.m. James Ellsworth

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, April 4

7 a.m. Porch Stories

8 a.m. North of 60: Dr. Yanda

8:30 a.m. FCC Organ Recital

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Library Renewal Levy

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

3 p.m. Boneswa Trombones

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Maltz Museum

7 p.m. Cy Young

8:15 p.m. Pete McDonald

9 p.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan