Maundy Thursday service, 'The Herman Show' on HCTV

“Organ Music for Good Friday” features Charlotte Beers Plank performing a recital on the Wilhelm organ at First Congregational Church at 7 pm April 3.
In the newest edition of “The Herman Show,” Superintendent Phil Herman talks with Hudson High School junior Alexia Andrachik about her pageant competitions and Taekwondo.

HCTV Program Schedule: March 29 – April 4

  • “The Herman Show” produced by HHS Advanced Digital Video Production class, features host and Superintendent Phil Herman interviewing HHS junior Alexia Andrachik, a talented competitor in the worlds of pageantry and Taekwondo. Alexia shares stories and teaches Mr. Herman a few self-defense moves.
  • First Congregational Church will present Maundy Thursday service at 7 pm with Holy Communion and the story of Jesus’s final hours. Organ Music for Good Friday at 7 pm features Charlotte Beers Plank with a recital of Lenten music performed on the Wilhelm organ. Music by Bach, Buxtehude, Mendelssohn and others.
  • The Renewal Levy for the Hudson Library and Historical Society is discussed by archivist Gwendolyn Mayer and Basil Musnuff of Hudson Citizens for a Strong Library, starting this weekend.
  • Hudson Rotary Club presents Dahlia Fisher, External Relations, Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.
  • “Moving Beyond Substance Use” expert panel discussion is provided by Hudson Community Foundation about the symptoms of substance use and the range of resources available to help.
  • The City Club of Cleveland presents “Bridging the Civil Justice Gap”, the difference between the civil legal needs of low-income Americans and resources available to meet those needs.
  • Yeji Around Town features the Ross Farm Mercantile of heritage and rare breed wool yarns at Evaporator Works. Yeji speaks with Amy Ross Manko about products, animal conservation, and more.
  • Forum 360 “Global Outlook. Local View” presents Horse talk: Lessons in Leadership for Entrepreneurs,
  • Executives and Everyone in-between with author Leslie Ungar
  • North of 60 revisits the episode with Dr. April Yanda, DDS, dentistry practitioner, to talk about dental issues and aging with host Heidi Schweighoefer.
  • 2021 State of the City “Unity & Resilience / Innovation & Results” by City Manager Jane Howington airs with updates from Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce President Nicole Alverson.
  • Hudson City School District recording of the 1927 Building discussion March 11 will air on HCTV.
  • HCTV Archives: The Hudson Profile of Keith Hyser; H.W. Brands spoke at Hudson Library about his book, "Reagan: The Life," recorded by Nick Zaklanovich and Allyn Marzulla; WRA welcomed 1968 alumni Ted Gup; Boneswa trombone concert at the Hudson Bandstand 2005; Gardening with Nature by Valerie Strong; Dr. Raymond Hyser and historian Thomas L. Vince discuss James Ellsworth’s Life; Pete McDonald tells of his stained glass windows at Markillie Cemetery Chapel.
Monday, March 29

9 a.m. HHS Jazz Concert

10 a.m. HCF: Substance Use

11 a.m. HHA: Centennial

11:30 a.m. Garden with Nature

Noon. Rotary: Maltz Museum

1 p.m. State of the City 2021

2 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan

3:30 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Maltz Museum

7 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

7:30 p.m. Herman Show

8 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. HCF: Substance Use

11 p.m. CC: Civil Justice Gap

Tuesday, March 30

7 a.m. State of the City 2021

8 a.m. HLHS: Icebound!

9 a.m. Garden with Nature

9:20 a.m. Pete McDonald

10 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. The Herman Show

11:30 a.m. North of 60

Noon HHS Jazz Concert

1 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

2 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

3 p.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60: Yanda

5:30 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farms

6 p.m. HCF: Substance Use

7 p.m. Cy Young

8:30 p.m. HHA: Centennial

9 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan

10:30 p.m. James Ellsworth

Wednesday, March 31

7 a.m. HCF: Substance Use

8 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 a.m. CC: Civil Justice Gap

10 a.m. HLHS: Drs. Blackwell

11 a.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

Noon State of the City 2021

1 p.m. Boneswa Trombones

3 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

4 p.m. Cy Young

5:30 p.m. Forum 360

6 p.m. North of 60: Yanda

6:30 p.m. HHA: Centennial

7 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

8 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

9 p.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68

10 p.m. Rotary: Maltz Museum

11 p.m. Good Day Hudson

Thursday, April 1

7 a.m. CC: Civi Justice Gap

8 a.m. State of the City 2021

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. HCF: Substance Use

11 a.m. The Herman Show

11:30 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

Noon James Ellsworth

1:30 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

2:20 p.m. Pete McDonald

3 p.m. Boneswa Trombones

5 p.m. North of 60: Dr. Yanda

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. HHS: Vocal Impact

7 p.m. FCC: MAUNDY THURSDAY

8 p.m. Garden with Nature

8:20 p.m. Pete McDonald

9 p.m. State of the City 2021

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

Friday, April 2

7 a.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68

8 a.m. HHA: Centennial

8:30 a.m. North of 60

9 a.m. HLHS: Icebound!

10 a.m. Boneswa Trombones

Noon Rotary: Maltz Museum

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. James Ellsworth

3 p.m. State of the City 2021

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

6 p.m. Maundy Thursday

7 p.m. Good Friday Organ Recital

7:30 p.m. The Herman Show

8 p.m. HHS Choirs Concert

9 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact

11 p.m. HHS Bands Concert

Saturday, April 3

7 a.m. CC: Civil Justice Gap

8 a.m. HHS Jazz Concert

9 a.m. HHS Choirs Concert

10 a.m. HCSD 1927 Building

11 a.m. The Herman Show

11:30 a.m. HHS Vocal Impact

Noon. HCF Substance Use Forum

1 p.m. Cy Young

2:20 p.m. Pete McDonald

3 p.m. State of the City 2021

4 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

5 p.m. WRA: Ted Gu; ‘68

6 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan

7:30 p.m. The Herman Show

8 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

8:30 p.m. James Ellsworth

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, April 4

7 a.m. Porch Stories

8 a.m. North of 60: Dr. Yanda

8:30 a.m. FCC Organ Recital

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Library Renewal Levy

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser

3 p.m. Boneswa Trombones

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Maltz Museum

7 p.m. Cy Young

8:15 p.m. Pete McDonald

9 p.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan