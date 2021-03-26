Maundy Thursday service, 'The Herman Show' on HCTV
HCTV Program Schedule: March 29 – April 4
- “The Herman Show” produced by HHS Advanced Digital Video Production class, features host and Superintendent Phil Herman interviewing HHS junior Alexia Andrachik, a talented competitor in the worlds of pageantry and Taekwondo. Alexia shares stories and teaches Mr. Herman a few self-defense moves.
- First Congregational Church will present Maundy Thursday service at 7 pm with Holy Communion and the story of Jesus’s final hours. Organ Music for Good Friday at 7 pm features Charlotte Beers Plank with a recital of Lenten music performed on the Wilhelm organ. Music by Bach, Buxtehude, Mendelssohn and others.
- The Renewal Levy for the Hudson Library and Historical Society is discussed by archivist Gwendolyn Mayer and Basil Musnuff of Hudson Citizens for a Strong Library, starting this weekend.
- Hudson Rotary Club presents Dahlia Fisher, External Relations, Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.
- “Moving Beyond Substance Use” expert panel discussion is provided by Hudson Community Foundation about the symptoms of substance use and the range of resources available to help.
- The City Club of Cleveland presents “Bridging the Civil Justice Gap”, the difference between the civil legal needs of low-income Americans and resources available to meet those needs.
- Yeji Around Town features the Ross Farm Mercantile of heritage and rare breed wool yarns at Evaporator Works. Yeji speaks with Amy Ross Manko about products, animal conservation, and more.
- Forum 360 “Global Outlook. Local View” presents Horse talk: Lessons in Leadership for Entrepreneurs,
- Executives and Everyone in-between with author Leslie Ungar
- North of 60 revisits the episode with Dr. April Yanda, DDS, dentistry practitioner, to talk about dental issues and aging with host Heidi Schweighoefer.
- 2021 State of the City “Unity & Resilience / Innovation & Results” by City Manager Jane Howington airs with updates from Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce President Nicole Alverson.
- Hudson City School District recording of the 1927 Building discussion March 11 will air on HCTV.
- HCTV Archives: The Hudson Profile of Keith Hyser; H.W. Brands spoke at Hudson Library about his book, "Reagan: The Life," recorded by Nick Zaklanovich and Allyn Marzulla; WRA welcomed 1968 alumni Ted Gup; Boneswa trombone concert at the Hudson Bandstand 2005; Gardening with Nature by Valerie Strong; Dr. Raymond Hyser and historian Thomas L. Vince discuss James Ellsworth’s Life; Pete McDonald tells of his stained glass windows at Markillie Cemetery Chapel.
-
Monday, March 29
9 a.m. HHS Jazz Concert
10 a.m. HCF: Substance Use
11 a.m. HHA: Centennial
11:30 a.m. Garden with Nature
Noon. Rotary: Maltz Museum
1 p.m. State of the City 2021
2 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan
3:30 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: Maltz Museum
7 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
7:30 p.m. Herman Show
8 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. HCF: Substance Use
11 p.m. CC: Civil Justice Gap
Tuesday, March 30
7 a.m. State of the City 2021
8 a.m. HLHS: Icebound!
9 a.m. Garden with Nature
9:20 a.m. Pete McDonald
10 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. The Herman Show
11:30 a.m. North of 60
Noon HHS Jazz Concert
1 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser
2 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building
3 p.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68
4 p.m. Good Day Hudson
5 p.m. North of 60: Yanda
5:30 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farms
6 p.m. HCF: Substance Use
7 p.m. Cy Young
8:30 p.m. HHA: Centennial
9 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan
10:30 p.m. James Ellsworth
Wednesday, March 31
7 a.m. HCF: Substance Use
8 a.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 a.m. CC: Civil Justice Gap
10 a.m. HLHS: Drs. Blackwell
11 a.m. Profile: Keith Hyser
Noon State of the City 2021
1 p.m. Boneswa Trombones
3 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building
4 p.m. Cy Young
5:30 p.m. Forum 360
6 p.m. North of 60: Yanda
6:30 p.m. HHA: Centennial
7 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
8 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser
9 p.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68
10 p.m. Rotary: Maltz Museum
11 p.m. Good Day Hudson
Thursday, April 1
7 a.m. CC: Civi Justice Gap
8 a.m. State of the City 2021
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. HCF: Substance Use
11 a.m. The Herman Show
11:30 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
Noon James Ellsworth
1:30 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser
2:20 p.m. Pete McDonald
3 p.m. Boneswa Trombones
5 p.m. North of 60: Dr. Yanda
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. HHS: Vocal Impact
7 p.m. FCC: MAUNDY THURSDAY
8 p.m. Garden with Nature
8:20 p.m. Pete McDonald
9 p.m. State of the City 2021
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building
Friday, April 2
7 a.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68
8 a.m. HHA: Centennial
8:30 a.m. North of 60
9 a.m. HLHS: Icebound!
10 a.m. Boneswa Trombones
Noon Rotary: Maltz Museum
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. James Ellsworth
3 p.m. State of the City 2021
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
6 p.m. Maundy Thursday
7 p.m. Good Friday Organ Recital
7:30 p.m. The Herman Show
8 p.m. HHS Choirs Concert
9 p.m. HHS Jazz Concert
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact
11 p.m. HHS Bands Concert
Saturday, April 3
7 a.m. CC: Civil Justice Gap
8 a.m. HHS Jazz Concert
9 a.m. HHS Choirs Concert
10 a.m. HCSD 1927 Building
11 a.m. The Herman Show
11:30 a.m. HHS Vocal Impact
Noon. HCF Substance Use Forum
1 p.m. Cy Young
2:20 p.m. Pete McDonald
3 p.m. State of the City 2021
4 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser
5 p.m. WRA: Ted Gu; ‘68
6 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan
7:30 p.m. The Herman Show
8 p.m. Library Renewal Levy
8:30 p.m. James Ellsworth
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, April 4
7 a.m. Porch Stories
8 a.m. North of 60: Dr. Yanda
8:30 a.m. FCC Organ Recital
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. Library Renewal Levy
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. Profile: Keith Hyser
3 p.m. Boneswa Trombones
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: Maltz Museum
7 p.m. Cy Young
8:15 p.m. Pete McDonald
9 p.m. WRA: Ted Gup ‘68
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. H.W. Brands: Reagan