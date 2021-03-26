Easter story time and craft offered by Aurora Memorial Library

Submitted content

The Aurora Memorial Library is offering a new virtual story time program with an Easter theme.

Like other virtual programs offered by the library, this one features stories and finger plays, and a craft that children can make at home. To access this program you must email the library at contests@portagelibrary.org and request the Easter story time link. You will receive the link, which will be active through the end of April, via return email within 48 hours.

Craft materials and instructions for a stand-up bunny craft are available in the Aurora Memorial Library lobby, while supplies last. Check out the list of the library’s virtual storytimes, as well as other programs for children and teens, under the “All-Day Programs and Events” heading of their website, https://www.portagelibrary.org/.

For more information, call the library at 330-562-6502. Aurora Memorial Library is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.