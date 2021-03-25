Winners of snowman contest announced

Kent Weeklies

The winners of the ShopLocal/ShopHudson snowman decorating contest have been announced.

1st – Springwood Luxury Senior Living

2nd – Danbury Senior Living

3rd - Hudson Community First

4th - Hudson Police Department

5th - Off Main Street Salon

The Shop Local/Shop Hudson Team has challenged Hudson businesses and organizations to a Snowman Decorating Contest. Plywood was made available through Hudson Ace Hardware, white paint was donated by Sherwin Williams, and The Wang Innovation Center at Western Reserve Academy cut the forms. These snowmen (and snowwomen) were on display throughout the downtown area, on Main Street, in First & Main and on the Greens. Everyone was encouraged to come take the tour and vote for their favorites. This Parade was a fundraiser for Hudson Community Service Association's Food Pantry and Helping Hands programs.

Due to the generosity of our community and the participants, the Shop Local/Shop Hudson Team was able to donate $700 to Hudson Community Service Association.

The snowman were on display in downtown Hudson for the month of February. There were more than 55 participants and received more than 1,800 votes.

Both Helping Hands and the Hudson Food Pantry have been experiencing greater demands on their resources during this pandemic. The Helping Hands Program identifies the most vulnerable who live in the Hudson City School District, and provides services that enable them to live with dignity and meet their basic emergency needs. Participants in the program who have a financial hardship are provided with emergency support, education and, if needed, referral to resources outside of the city of Hudson that address their long term needs. For more information about both programs, visit www.hudsoncommunityservice.org.