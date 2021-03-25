School's Penny War raises $1,300 for adoption organization

Kent Weeklies

Saint Joseph Parish School raised more than $1,300 for Open Arms Adoption through its third annual Penny War fundraiser. Each year, a friendly competition is held between grades to raise money for a local non-profit organization.

During the first week of the Penny War, students add pennies to their grade’s plastic bank. The goal is to collect the most pennies. However, during week two, students from opposing grades can add silver coins and bills to any of the banks, which are then deducted from their penny count. The grade with the most pennies after the silver and bills are deducted is the winner.

The total amount raised this year was $1,300 which makes it the school's largest Penny War donation yet. For the second year in a row, the seventh grade had the most pennies; however, the third grade bank collected the most money.

A Catholic elementary school for grades preschool through eight, St. Joseph Parish School allows children to not only learn and grow in academics but in faith as children of Christ. St. Joseph’s offers several community service projects throughout the year to teach empathy and compassion for others. Its mission is to proclaim the Gospel message of Jesus Christ, and help students apply that message in their daily lives while growing in faith, knowledge, and stewardship. Named both a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence for its academics and a Purple Star School for its dedication to families in the military, Saint Joseph's offers classes in traditional subjects as well as art, music, band, physical education, Spanish, and technology. The curriculum includes X-STREAM learning which like STEM, integrates content subject areas into cohesive learning projects based on real-world applications. SJS also partners with community neighbors including Kent State University, University Hospitals, Millapore Sigma, University of Akron, and Snapology to provide hands-on discovery across all grade levels. Through its CYO program, St. Joseph students are able to participate in a complete sports program.

Saint Joseph Parish School (Lillis & Gallagher Halls) and its Early Childhood Learning Center (Jones Hall) are located off state Route 8’s exit 5 at 1909 Third St. in Cuyahoga Falls. For more information, visit www.saintjoe.org/school.