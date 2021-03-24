Book discussions at Nordonia Hills Library

Kent Weeklies

Adult Programs

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, April 12, 2 pm "A good Neighborhood" by Therese Anne Fowler

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Thursday, April 8, 2 pm "The Queen’s Gambit" by Walter Tevis

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, March 24, 6 pm "Long Bright River" by Liz Moore

Wednesday, April 28, 6 pm "When No One is Watching" by Alyssa Cole

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Please bring a sample of your work to share.

Spark Joy Spring Cleaning - Wednesday, April 14, 6 p.m.

Learn the KonMari philosophy of tidying your space “once and for all” with certified KonMari Consultant Shannon Honeycutt, who was trained by tidying expert Marie Kondo.

Kondo is the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and the creator of the KonMari Method, which is a style of tidying focusing on decluttering and organizing your space by keeping only those items you love. Leave feeling motivated to Spark Joy in your home, office, and life. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Happy Houseplants: tips and tricks to help your houseplants thrive - Thursday, April 22, 6 p.m.

Houseplants can boost mood, creativity, and productivity. Whether you have happy plants, struggling plants, or you’re looking to bring your first plant home, plant enthusiast Jillian Klemm will teach you how to create the best environment for plants in your space. Learn how to choose the right plant for your home and care for it so it grows and thrives – no matter your level of expertise. Klemm will share advice learned through failures and success while caring for hundreds of different varieties over the years. Stick around after for a Q&A to ask specific questions, get clarity, or show off your plants!

This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Children’s Programs

Take it Make it Popsicle Stick Harmonica - March 1-31

It only takes a few items to start making your own music. Craft kits are available at the Nordonia Hills Library.

Take it Make it Butterfly Craft - April 1-17

Decorate a coffee filter and then turn it into a beautiful butterfly. Craft kits are available at the Nordonia Hills Library.

Take it Make It Earth Day Art - April 19-24

April 22 is Earth Day. April 19-24, you can pick up an art kit from the Nordonia Hills library to make a watercolor earth shaped like a heart.

Baby Time - Thursdays, April 8, April 15, 10:15 am.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, April 8, April 15, 11:15 am.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

School Age Programs

After School Program - Wednesday, April 14, 4 pm

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school activity. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

April 14- Q-tip Daisies-We will make daisies with Q-tips, clay, construction paper, and paint. Craft kit will be at the Nordonia Hills library available after April 1.

Messy Monday - Monday, April 19, 6 pm

Join us for some virtual messy fun. Register and will receive a link in your email through a Zoom invite to join the programs. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

April 19- We will create Piet Mondrian inspired art with a canvas, paint, electrical tape, and pencil. A craft kit is available to pick up after April 1.

STEM-Virtual Build it! - Friday, April 16, 4 pm

Whether you build by yourself or with a family member, use your imagination to build something with blocks or Legos.

Teen Programs

Tween Take Make It

April 3 -30 create your own a cartoon stress pillow. Pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Branch Library any time in April starting April 3.

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft, a recipe, or a skill you can take with you out into the world. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Craft kit will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library 2 weeks before each program.

April 13, 6:30 pm embroider a bouquet of flowers for Mother's Day.

- Submitted by the staff of the Nordonia HIll Branch Library