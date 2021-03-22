Twinsburg Library - Friends Shop is up and running

Kent Weeklies

The heat is fixed the shelves are stocked and the volunteers are ready to help. It has been a challenging time but things are looking good now, Sales are brisk but since we have been taking donations during the shut down we have plenty of great things to buy.

Our mask makers have been working too and we have some great seasonal designs to carry you through the spring. We know there is an end in sight but we have still have to be careful so the COVID protocols will stay in place for a while yet. It is a small price to pay for a safe space to shop.

There are specials on the jewelry in the gift shop section as we make way for new merchandise. Our shop hours remain the same for now. Gov. Mike DeWine is optimistic about summer so we shall hold the good thought.

Remember all our profit goes right back to the library programs. Donations are particularly welcome so the extra quarter in your change goes a long way.

We are be open on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In order to keep with the COVID guidelines we are limited to when we can accept donations. Donations of books, CDs, DVDs, etc. are accepted on Mondays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 - 7:30 p.m. at the Shop’s back door near the library’s paper recycle bin. Follow the signs.

- Submitted by Marti Franks of the Friends of the Twinsburg Library