Family Movie Night Kit at Twinsburg Library

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

StoryWalk® - Mondays - Saturdays

Take a self-guided StoryWalk® in the Children’s Department. A different one is featured each week! Stop by the Children’s desk to pick up a craft to take home (while supplies last).

Family Movie Night Kit

Celebrate the arrival of Spring Break and enjoy the element of surprise when you register for a kit prepared by staff. Each kit will include a G or PG-rated movie on DVD, 5 picture books to be borrowed, a bag of microwave popcorn, and 4 bags of hot cocoa mix. Supplies are limited, so please register in advance. One registration per family with kids of all ages. Kits may be picked up during regular library hours on Friday, March 26th at the Children's Desk or call 330-425-4268 x3 to request your kit be placed at the Drive-Up Window.

Coffee for a Cause - Saturday, March 27 at 6 pm

Watch the 22nd annual Coffee for a Cause, our benefit evening for Akron Children’s Hospital’s Burn Unit and Aluminum Cans for Burned Children (ACBC). This year's event has been pre-recorded but will still wow you — the at-home audience! The video presentation will be broadcast on Community Focus (Spectrum cable channel 1021) and online at mycommunityfocus.app. Please consider donating directly to ACBC at twinsburglibrary.org/acbcdonations.

Kindermusik on Zoom - Tuesday, March 30

10 – 10:30 am for Birth – 2 years

11 – 11:30 am for 3 – 5 years

Registration is required. Visit the Library’s Online Events calendar for program details.

ADULT SERVICES

Virtual Spring Car Care Clinic - Tuesday, April 6, 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Bill Snow from Rad Air will share some basic car care maintenance tips to help you get yours ready for warmer weather. This free, live car care clinic will be held on Facebook Live. If you have any questions that you would like to send in beforehand, please email them to librarian@twinsburglibrary.org. To view the live event, visit www.facebook.com/twinsburgpubliclibrary at the time of the event.

- Submitted by the staff of the Twinsburg Library