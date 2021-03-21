Arctic voyages, HMS proposal on HCTV's programming
HCTV Program Schedule: March 22 - 28
- “Moving Beyond Substance Use” expert panel discussion provided by Hudson Community Foundation will stream live on HCTV Wednesday at 7-8 pm about the symptoms of substance use and the range of resources available to help.
- The March 11 Hudson City School District zoom recording of the 1927 Building discussion will air on HCTV this week.
- The new Ross Farm Mercantile of heritage and rare breed wool yarns in the Evaporator Works is featured in the 12th episode of Yeji Around Town. Owner Amy Ross Manko speaks about their products, animal conservation, and more.
- Forum 360 “Global Outlook. Local View” welcomes Aharon Ben-Keymah of Rid-All Green Partnership: Urban Agriculture and Youth Education to talk about sustaining an urban farm.
- Andrea Pitzer, author of "Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World," the gripping adventure tale about three Arctic voyages of Dutch navigator William Barents in the late 1500s, spoke virtually for Hudson Library & Historical Society.
- Hudson Rotary Club presents Chris Meyers and Ali Miller of Cleveland Playhouse Square.
- Janice Nimura, author of "The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine" spoke virtually for Hudson Library & Historical Society.
- North of 60 revisits the episode with Dr. April Yanda, DDS, dentistry practitioner, to talk about dental issues and aging with host Heidi Schweighoefer.
- HCTV Archives: Richard Grell presents The History of Darrowville for HHA 2016; Christie Borkan leads a tour of Hudson architecture for HHA 2015; Hudson Garden Club presented Valerie Strong, “The Evolving Garden” 2013; WRA presented Navy Capt. And NASA astronaut Lee Morin ’70; “The Legacy of James W. Ellsworth” with Dr. Hyser, presented by the Hudson Bicentennial Commission; Hudson’s Stadiums and Memories” with Rick Hanna, Jim Buxton, Rob Barrone, hosted by Ed Sogan; Harry McEachern is interviewed by his friend Gwendolyn Mayer.
Monday, March 22
9 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm Yarns
9:30 a.m. North of 60: Dr. Yanda
10 a.m. Legacy of JW Ellsworth
11 a.m. HHS Stadium Memories
11:30 a.m. HHS Vocal Impact
Noon. Rotary: CLE Playhouse
1 p.m. HGC: Valerie Strong
2 p.m. HLHS: Drs. Blackwell
3 p.m. WRA: Capt. Morin ‘70
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: CLE Playhouse
7 p.m. N of 60: Dr. Yanda
7:30 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
8 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building
9 p.m. HLHS: Icebound!
10 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. CC: Eviction
Tuesday, March 23
7 a.m. HHS Choirs concert
8 a.m. HHS Bands concert
9 a.m. HHA: Darrowville
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. WRA: Capt. Morin ‘70
Noon HCSD 1927 Bldg zoom
1 p.m. HHA: Walking Tour
2:15 p.m. HGC: Val Strong
3 p.m. HHS Choirs concert
4 p.m. HLHS: Icebound!
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farms
6 p.m. Legacy of JW Ellsworth
7 p.m. HHS Stadium Memories
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. Harry McEachern
9 p.m. HLHS: Drs. Blackwell
10 p.m. WRA: Capt. Morin
11 p.m. HLHS: Risotto
Wednesday, March 24
7 a.m. CC: Eviction
8 a.m. HLHS: Jimmy Carter
9 a.m. JW Ellsworth Legacy
9:45 a.m. Wright AF Quintet
11 a.m. Harry McEachern
Noon. HHA: Walking Tour
1:30 p.m. Clinton Air Line RR
2 p.m. HHS Choirs concert
3 p.m. HHA: Darrowville
4:15 p.m. JW Ellsworth Legacy
5 p.m. HLHS: Icebound!
6 p.m. WRA: Capt. Morin ‘70
7 p.m. HUDSON COMMUNITY FIRST Live Forum: Moving Beyond Substance Use”
8 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building
9 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farms
9:30 p.m. Stadium Memories
10 p.m. Rotary: CLE Playhouse
11 p.m. CC: Pro-Democracy
Thursday, March 25
7 a.m. HLHS: Icebound!
8 a.m. Stadium Memories
8:30 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farms
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. HHA: Darrowville
11:15 a.m. JW Ellsworth Legacy
Noon Harry McEachern
1 p.m. WRA: Capt. Morin ‘70
2 p.m. HLHS: Jimmy Carter
3 p.m. Wright AF Quintet
4:15 p.m. HGC: Val Strong
5 p.m. North of 60: Dr. Yanda
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. Stadium Memories
7 p.m. HHS Choirs concert
8 p.m. HHS Bands concert
9 p.m. Vocal Impact
9:30 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farms
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building
Friday, March 26
7 a.m. HLHS: Drs. Blackwell
8 a.m. 1927 HCSD Building
9 a.m. Harry McEachern
10 a.m. Stadium Memories
10:30 a.m. HHS Vocal Impact
11 a.m. HGC: Val Strong
Noon Rotary: CLE PLayhouse
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. Wright AF Quintet
2:15 p.m. JW Ellsworth Legacy
3:30 p.m. Clinton Air Line RR
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
6 p.m. HLHS: Risotto
7 p.m. HCF: BEYOND SUBSTANCE USE
8 p.m. HLHS: Icebound!
9 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
11 p.m. Forum 360
11:30 p.m. North of 60
Saturday, March 27
7 a.m. CC: Pro-Democracy
8 a.m. HLHS: Icebound!
9 a.m. Wright AF Quintet
10:15 a.m. HHA: Darrowville
11 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
Noon. WRA: Captain Morin ‘70
1 p.m. Harry McEachern
2 p.m. HHA: Walking Tour
3:30 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact
4 p.m. HHS Choirs concert
5 p.m. HHS Bands concert
6 p.m. HLHS: Drs. Blackwell
7 p.m. Good Day Hudson
8:30 p.m. HHA: Darrowville
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, March 28
7 a.m. CC: Eviction
8 a.m. Harry McEachern
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. Stadium Memories
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. Wright AF Quintet
3:15 p.m. HGC: Valerie Strong
4 p.m. WRA: Capt. Morin ‘70
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: CLE Playhouse
7 p.m. North of 60: Dr. Yanda
7:30 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
8 p.m. HCF: Substance Use
9 p.m. HLHS: Icebound!
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. HHA: Darrowville