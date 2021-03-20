Hudson Library hosts virtual programs with authors

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL: An Evening with Alessio Fasano, Author of "Gut Feelings: The Microbiome and Our Health"

On Monday, March 22 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Alessio Fasano, co-author with Susie Flaherty, of "Gut Feelings: The Microbiome and Our Health."

Our understanding of how to treat and prevent diseases has been transformed by knowledge of the microbiome--the rich ecosystem of microorganisms that is in and on every human. In "Gut Feelings," Fasano and Flaherty show why we must go beyond the older, myopic view of microorganisms as our enemies to a broader understanding of the microbiome as a parallel civilization that we need to understand, respect, and engage with for the benefit of our own health. As Mark Hyman, New York Times best-selling author of Food Fix; Head of Strategy and Innovation at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine points out, “The microbiome revolution proves the old adage that ‘you are what you eat.’

Fasano is the W. Allan Walker Chair of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition and Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. He is also Founder and Director of the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital. Award-winning writer and editor Flaherty is Director of Communications at the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital. Fasano and Flaherty are also the authors of "Gluten Freedom."

Copies of "Gut Feelings" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with New York Times bestselling author Sue Monk Kidd, Author of "The Book of Longings"

On Tuesday, March 30 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with investigative journalist and New York Times bestselling author Sue Monk Kidd, author of "The Book of Longings," a book the Associated Press calls “An extraordinary novel…a triumph of insight and storytelling.” Kidd will speak in conversation with Amanda Flower, USA Today bestselling and Agatha Award-winning author of over thirty-five mystery novels.

In her mesmerizing fourth work of fiction, Kidd takes an audacious approach to history and brings her acclaimed narrative gifts to imagine the story of a rebellious and ambitious young woman named Ana, whose marriage to 18-year-old Jesus changes everything. When Ana commits a brazen act that puts her in peril, she flees to Alexandria, where startling revelations and greater dangers unfold and she finds refuge in unexpected surroundings. Ana determines her fate during a stunning convergence of events considered among the most impactful in human history.

Grounded in meticulous research and written with a reverential approach to Jesus's life that focuses on his humanity, "The Book of Longings" is an inspiring, unforgettable account of one woman's bold struggle to realize the passion and potential inside her, while living in a time, place and culture devised to silence her.

Kidd's debut novel, "The Secret Life of Bees," spent more than one hundred weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and was turned into both an award-winning major motion picture and a musical. "The Mermaid Chair "was a number one New York Times bestseller and was adapted into a television movie. "The Invention of Wings," an Oprah's Book Club 2.0 pick, was also a number one New York Times bestseller.

Copies of "The Book of Longings" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with Emma Smith, Author of "This is Shakespeare"

On Monday, March 29 at 6 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Emma Smith, author of "This is Shakespeare." Alex Preston of The Observer (London) raves, “The best introduction to Shakespeare’s plays that I’ve read, perhaps the best book on Shakespeare…Smith’s voice is disarmingly frank, refreshingly irreverent, full of pop culture…Her reading of the plays is dazzling, her original research totally convincing.”

In "This Is Shakespeare, "Smith takes us into a world of politicking and copycatting, as we watch Shakespeare emulating the blockbusters of Christopher Marlowe and Thomas Kyd (the Spielberg and Tarantino of their day), flirting with and skirting around the cutthroat issues of succession politics, religious upheaval, and technological change. Smith writes in strikingly modern ways about individual agency, privacy, politics, celebrity, and sex. Instead of offering the answers, the Shakespeare she reveals poses awkward questions, always inviting the reader to ponder ambiguities. Colin Burrow of The Guardian states, “Anyone who doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about should read 'This Is Shakespeare. 'Smith—who is no enemy of fun: her book fizzes with jokes—is celebrating a Shakespeare who talks to the present. She does it all with such a light touch you barely notice how much you’re learning.”

Smith is professor of Shakespeare Studies at Oxford University. She has published widely on Shakespeare and other early dramatists.

Copies of "This is Shakespeare" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.

-- Submitted by staff of the Hudson Library & Historical Society