Heather Knoll to host Easter Bunny Drive-Thru

Families and community members can hop in the car and drive on down to see the Easter Bunny at Sprenger Health Care Heather Knoll, 1134 North Ave., Tallmadge, on March 27.

This COVID-friendly event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Goodie bags will be passed out to every car. Community members are encouraged to “like” the Heather Knoll Facebook page to follow updates on the Easter Drive-Thru event and get entered for a chance to win a prize.

Those interested in attending the Easter Bunny Drive-Thru should RSVP to rmauller@sprengerhealthcare.com by March 22.