Twinsburg Historical Society celebrates Black History

The Third Annual Black History Event was held on Saturday, Feb. 27. The theme was : Celebrating Our Heritage.

The program was directed by trustee Dr. Constance Longmore with the assistance of President Bonnie Williams, secretary Audrey Kancler, trustees Marti Franks and Keith Harris and Henry Ford and Twinsburg School Board vice president Mark Curtis. Music was provided by Samia Zellnerwho sang the “Negro National Anthem”; instrumentalist Larnie Zellner played “ People Get Ready” and “Amazing Grace” accompanied by his wife and daughter. The Twinsburg High School Show Choir under the direction of Brian Detweiler performed “Stand By Me.” Assistant Pastor Ronnie Stevens of Dexter Pentecostal Church and and RBC graduate sang “Isn’t He Wonderful?”

Speakers included Twinsburg Mayor Ted Yates; Twinsburg City Schools Superintendent Kathryn Powers; Tania Johnson, fiscal officer of Twinsburg Township; and Laura Leonard, director of the Twinsburg Library.

Jada Pelly recited an original poem “I, Too” and Annikka Banerjee presented Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” with the last-minute help of Ms. Johnson. Mark Curtis introduced the guest speaker, Carla Lyndale Bishop, Twinsburg native and director of the award winning film, “Voices From the Hill.” And the Rev. Dania King Jenkins closed the afternoon with “Unity Prayer.” Organizers say it was an inspirational and entertaining afternoon and are looking forward to hosting this event again next February.

The museum is still open the last Sunday of the month so you can stop by March 28. Check the FaceBook page to see if the Riley House on Liberty Road will be open too. The Riley House is currently in possession of a unique table fashioned by former Cleveland Barons hockey player, Bob Bailey. It is made from an old wagon wheel and is the perfect addition to a man cave or even an outdoor barbecue pit. Stop in and make an offer or contact the Society for a private showing. Bring your truck.

The Historical Society continues to rely on membership dues to support its work. Members are the most important advocates. Everyon is encouraged to share the Facebook posts to your pages too. Donations are greatly appreciated.

- Submitted by Marti Franks of the Twinsburg Historical Society