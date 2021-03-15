Take a StoryWalk® at Twinsburg Library

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

StoryWalk® - Mondays - Saturdays

Take a self-guided StoryWalk® in the Children’s Department. A different one is featured each week! Stop by the Children’s desk to pick up a craft to take home (while supplies last).

Virtual Story Time - Wednesday, March 17, 6:30 – 7 pm

Join us for a live story time online. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Can’t make it? No problem! Watch a video of the story time on the Library’s YouTube channel.

Family Movie Night Kit

Celebrate the arrival of Spring Break and enjoy the element of surprise when you register for a kit prepared by staff. Each kit will include a G or PG-rated movie on DVD, 5 picture books to be borrowed, a bag of microwave popcorn, and 4 bags of hot cocoa mix. Supplies are limited, so register in advance. One registration per family with kids of all ages. Kits may be picked up during regular library hours on Friday, March 26 at the Children's Desk or call 330-425-4268 x3 to request your kit be placed at the Drive-Up Window.

ADULT SERVICES

Take It, Make It Adult Crafting Kits – DIY Felt Succulents

Do you have a green thumb? You don't need one with this month's kit! Create a felt succulent that won't wilt or need watering. Kits are available at the Adult Reference Desk, Computer Lab, or the Drive-Up Window. The kits are available and may be requested at any time until supplies run out. First come, first served! One kit per person per craft.

Virtual Book Club - Monday, March 22, 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Read “The Love Proof” by Madeleine Henry and then, join the discussion and Q&A with the author. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom login information.

Virtual Murder Mystery - Thursday, March 25, 7 - 8:30 pm

Join us for an interactive murder mystery night on Zoom! In the quiet hamlet of Shetland, Scotland, a member of the Shetland Sunday Tea committee has been murdered. Hear from the suspects and solve the crime. Based on a script by bestselling author Ann Cleeves. Registration is required.

- Submitted by the staff of the Twinsburg Library