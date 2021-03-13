Support groups to meet at GriefCare Place

Kent Weeklies

The GriefCare Place offers support groups that give the one grieving the loss of a loved one by death the understanding of the grief process and encourages them that healing will come. All grief support groups are at no cost. Masks are required. If at any time in the future, Summit County ranks purple, our onsite group meetings will be canceled.

All groups will meet at The GriefCare Place Support Center, at 4499 Darrow Road in Stow. Call the office for further information and detailed directions at 330-686-1750 or email: griefcareplace@gmail.com. Monthly meeting calendars are posted on the website, www.thegriefcareplace.org

Individual Counseling

Individual counseling is provided by a licensed professional grief therapist in affiliation with Fairhaven Counseling Services for a fee. Call the Fairhaven Counseling office at 330-940-2522 to schedule an appointment.

The GriefCare Place, serving grievers from 66 communities in Northeast Ohio, has been committed since 1997 to bring hope and healing to broken hearts caused by the death of a loved one.

UPCOMING GROUP SESSIONS and EVENTS:

Until Healing Comes - A support group designed for adults grieving the death of any loved one. This is our foundational, progressive program that provides information about the natural, normal and necessary grief journey. The next group meeting will be Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Widowed Women - A support group designed for women of any age who are dealing with the loss of their spouse. The next group meeting will be Wednesday, March 17 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

After Suicide - A support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one through a completed suicide. The next group meeting will be Thursday, March 18 at 7 pm.