Preschool News

Treehouse Preschool in Tallmadge

Treehouse Preschool has been located in First Congregational Church of Tallmadge since 1974, teaching young children as they prepare for kindergarten. Classes are offered for 2- ½-year-olds, which is a parent modeling class, and classes for 3-5-year-olds. The preschoolers learn their colors, shapes, number, writing, reading skills, critical thinking, social and emotional skills all through playing and interacting with children and teachers. Classes run for 2 hours and 15 minutes three days a week (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday). Offered are both a morning program and an afternoon program for these three classes.

The Me and My parent classroom (2 ½-year-olds) use parents or grandparents as a role model in the classroom. The youngest students learn to interact with the teacher, students and what a classroom is all about. A daily theme is planned to expand their eager minds to learn about friends, taking turns and being patient.

If you would like to schedule a tour of Treehouse Preschool, you do so during our spring break, March 29- April 1. You can sign up for a tour https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0A44A4AC2DA2F58-treehouse. Only five couples (no children) will be accepted for each time slot due to COVID protocol. Masks must be worn to enter the building.

Registration is now open; call the office or email if you would like more information. More information, videos and registration can be found on the website, www.treehousepreschool.com. You can reach Wendy, director, at 330-630-0704 or wbrownfcc@sbcglobal.net with any questions you might have.

The presfchool is also hiring new staff for the fall 2021 school year; if you are interested in teaching at Treehouse, you can send a cover letter and resume to Wendy at wbrownfcc@sbcglobal.net until March 26. All applicants must have high school degree, but a college degree with early childhood experience is encouraged.

Children's Place Learning Center in Stow

Children's Place Learning Center in the Stow United Methodist Church is currently enrolling Toddler/Preschool/Pre-K/and School-Age children for their all-day care programs.

Children 18 months through 4th grade are eligible for enrollment. Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Before-school and after-school care is provided now that the students have returned to five-day in-school learning.

Summer Camp registration is about to begin for all-day for school-agers.

Contact Children's Place Learning Center director Nicki Snodgrass at 330-673-9433 or via email at childrensplace1@yahoo.com.

Tallmadge Christian Preschool in Tallmadge

Tallmadge Christian Preschool is accepting new students for Fall 2021-22.

Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 and toilet trained to attend the preschool. Offered are a 3 year old Class on Tuesday/Thursday mornings & Wednesday/Friday mornings; 4 year old Class on Monday, Wednesday & Friday – morning session and afternoon session; and a Pre-K Class morning class is held Monday-Friday. Morning classes run from 9 -11:30 am and afternoon sessions from 12:15 – 2:45 pm.

For more details go to the webpage https://tcp.tlcoh.org/ or call Laura Miller, director, at 330-633-4908 or by email at LMiller@tlcoh.org.