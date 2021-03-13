Hudson Library: Virtual program with former Secretary of Defense

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL: An Evening with former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, Author of "The Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in a Post-Cold War World"

On Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, author of "The Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in a Post-Cold War World." The book is a candid, sweeping examination of power in all its manifestations and how it has been exercised, for good and bad, by American presidents in the post-Cold War world.

Since the end of the Cold War, the global perception of the United States has progressively morphed from dominant international leader to disorganized entity. Gates argues that this transformation is the result of the failure of political leaders to understand the complexity of American power. With forthright judgments of the performance of past presidents and their senior-most advisers, firsthand knowledge, and insider stories, Gates argues that U.S. national security in the future will require learning, and abiding by, the lessons of the past, and re-creating those capabilities that the misuse of power has cost the nation. Historian and author Doris Kearns Goodwin states that Gates has “a narrative gift that captivates the reader from start to finish, an insightful mind, and a profound wisdom that comes from his own experience and wide-ranging historical knowledge.”

Gates is the author of "Duty, and A Passion for Leadership." He served as secretary of defense under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He was an officer in the United States Air Force and worked for the CIA before being appointed director of the agency. A member of the National Security Council staff in four administrations, he served eight presidents of both political parties. He was president of Texas A&M University from 2002 to 2006, is currently chancellor of the College of William & Mary, was national president of the Boy Scouts of America from 2014 to 2016, and has served on several corporate boards of directors. In 2018 he became chairman of Eisenhower Fellowships.

Copies of "The Exercise of Power" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with John Verdon, Author of "On Harrow Hill "

On Tuesday, March 16, at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with John Verdon, author of "On Harrow Hill," the seventh mystery featuring retired NYPD homicide detective Dave Gurney. A Publishers Weekly starred review calls the book “brilliant” and states “Verdon has never been better at crafting a bizarre setup and resolving it in a satisfactory way.”

The most prominent resident of Larchfield is found dead and DNA points to the guilt of local bad boy Billy Tate, whose hatred for the victim is well known, but who died in an accident the day before. Police quickly discover Tate’s coffin has been broken open from the inside, and the body is gone. A series of murders soon follows. Gun sales explode. Conspiracy theories and religious fundamentalism spread. The once-peaceful town becomes a magnet for sensation seekers, self-proclaimed zombie hunters, TV producers eager for ratings, and apocalyptic preachers rallying the faithful for the end of days. His quiet retirement shattered, ex-NYPD detective Dave Gurney finds himself not only facing down a murderer, but struggling to restore order to the town rapidly spiraling out of control.

Verdon is the author of the Dave Gurney series of thrillers, international bestsellers published in more than two dozen languages. Before becoming a crime fiction writer, Verdon had two previous careers: as an advertising creative director and a custom furniture maker.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with Alessio Fasano, Author of "Gut Feelings: The Microbiome and Our Mouth"

On Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Alessio Fasano, co-author with Susie Flaherty, of "Gut Feelings: The Microbiome and Our Mouth."

Our understanding of how to treat and prevent diseases has been transformed by knowledge of the microbiome--the rich ecosystem of microorganisms that is in and on every human. In "Gut Feelings, "Fasano and Flaherty show why we must go beyond the older, myopic view of microorganisms as our enemies to a broader understanding of the microbiome as a parallel civilization that we need to understand, respect, and engage with for the benefit of our own health. As Mark Hyman, New York Times best-selling author of "Food Fix; Head of Strategy and Innovation" at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine points out, “The microbiome revolution proves the old adage that ‘you are what you eat.’

Fasano is the W. Allan Walker Chair of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition and Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. He is also Founder and Director of the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital. Award-winning writer and editor Flaherty is Director of Communications at the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital. Fasano and Flaherty are also the authors of Gluten Freedom.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with Michael Kinch, Author of "Between Hope and Fear: A History of Vaccines and Human Immunity "

On Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Michael Kinch, author of "Between Hope and Fear: A History of Vaccines and Human Immunity. "Kirkus Reviews calls the book “A riveting chronicle of one of the greatest accomplishments in the history of medical science.”

"Between Hope and Fear" tells the remarkable story of vaccine-preventable infectious diseases and their social and political implications. While detailing the history of vaccine invention, Kinch reveals the ominous reality that our victories against vaccine-preventable diseases are not permanent—and could easily be undone. The book is a smart and compelling examination of the science of immunity, the public policy implications of vaccine denial and the real-world outcomes of failing to vaccinate.

Kinch is a professor at Washington University in St. Louis and the author of "The End of the Beginning and A Prescription for Change." Beyond his current work documenting the sources of innovation responsible for new medicines, he has led cancer research activities at the biotechnology company MedImmune and the development of medicines to prevent pandemic virus outbreaks at Functional Genetics, Inc.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with Philip Zelikow, Author of "The Road Less Traveled: The Secret Battle to End the Great War, 1916-1917"

On Tuesday, March 23, at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Philip Zelikow, author of "The Road Less Traveled: The Secret Battle to End the Great War, 1916-1917." Publishers Weekly calls this book “Deeply researched and scathingly critical of the war’s foremost political figures” and states “this history offers an intriguing look at what might have been.”

Two years into World War I, the German Chancellor sought President Woodrow Wilson’s mediation to end the war, just as British ministers and France’s president also concluded that the time was right. "The Road Less Traveled" describes how tantalizingly close these far-sighted statesmen came to ending the war, saving millions of lives, and avoiding the total war that dimmed hopes for a better world. Theirs was a secret battle that is only now becoming fully understood, a story of civic courage, awful responsibility, and how some leaders rose to the occasion while others shrank from it or chased other ambitions. A Kirkus starred review states, “Zelikow shines fresh light on a major historical crossroads…Outstanding revisionist history demonstrating what could have been a far more peaceful 20th century.”

Zelikow is the White Burkett Miller Professor of History and J. Wilson Newman Professor of Governance at the Miller Center of Public Affairs, both at the University of Virginia. A former career diplomat, he was the executive director of the 9/11 Commission. He worked on international policy in each of the five administrations from Reagan through Obama.

