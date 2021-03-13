HCTV: Choir concerts, vaccines, railroads featured in programs

Kent Weeklies

HCTV Program Schedule: March 15 - 21

The Hudson Music Association presents HHS Vocal Impact chorus singing the music of the 1990s in their recent concert along with concerts by the Choirs and the Bands.

The March edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Brian Suntken, pastor of Community of Saint John, HHS music department volunteer, and producer of many videos, including “Inspirational Stories of Hope in Chaotic Times”. Guest Phil Keren, reporter for the Hudson Hub-Times, discusses the paper’s new format, and how he got to where he is including some time in radio.

Jonathan Alter, author of "His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life," an engrossing biography that draws on fresh archival material and five years of extensive access to Carter and his entire family; Charlie Denk of Stir Studio Kitchen demonstrates how to make Risotto virtually for Hudson Library & Historical Society.

Clinton Air Line Railroad with Thomas L. Vince on a road trip to Kinsman to find connections there with Hudson because of the 1850s railroad that was proposed, invested and started but never completed. Produced by Nick Zaklanovich and Allyn Marzulla.

Hudson Rotary Club presents Seema Rao, Chief Experience Officer of the Akron Art Museum.

Forum 360 welcomes historian Walter Hixson, Ph.D. to discuss how today’s national political crisis is rooted in ignorance of history with host Bill Saus.

Leianne Neff Heppner presents “At the Summit: A Centennial Celebration,” the 200-year fight of American women to win the vote focusing on the women of Summit County for HHA’s March program.

A new edition of Phun Phacts at the Pharmacy with Dr. Chris Grider reviews the new COVID vaccines.

North of 60 welcomes Dr. Valerie Johnson, Internal Medicine Physician certified in Culinary Medicine to talk about senior nutritional health with host Heidi Schweighoefer.

HCTV Archives: Richard Grell presents The History of Darrowville for HHA 2016; The Western Reserve Community Band performance in 2008 at the Hudson Bandstand; HHA awarded the Old Saint Mary Church on the Green with a historic marker; Hudson Garden Club: Pots and Planters 2016; Christie Borkan leads a tour of Hudson architecture for HHA 2015; Hudson Bicentennial Commission presents The Green Plan of 1975 about the community efforts to extend the Hudson greens.

Monday, March 15

8 a.m. HLHS: Jimmy Carter

9 a.m. HHS Bands concert

10 a.m. HHS Choirs concert

11 a.m. CC: Women’s Equality

Noon Rotary: Akron Art

1 p.m. HLHS: Risotto

2 p.m. 1975 Green Plan

3 p.m. HGC: Pots & Planters

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Akron Art

7 p.m. North of 60: Nutrition

7:30 p.m. HHA: Centennial

8 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact

8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Clinton Air Line RR

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. CC: Richard Knoth

Tuesday, March 16

7 a.m. HGC: Pots & Planters

8 a.m. HHS Choirs concert

9 a.m. HHS Bands concert

10 a.m. HHA: Centennial

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. HLHS: Risotto

Noon. DAR: Women’s Education

1 p.m. HHA: Old St. Mary’s

2 p.m. CC: Richard Knoth

3 p.m. Clinton Air Line RR

3:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact

6 p.m. State of the City

7 p.m. HHA: Walking Tour

8:20 p.m. 1975 Green Plan

9 p.m. HHA: Darrowville

10:30 p.m. HLHS: Jimmy Carter

11:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

Wednesday, March 17

7 a.m. CC: Women’s Equality

8 a.m. HLHS: Charles Kenny

9 a.m. HHA: Darrowville

10:30 a.m. Childhood Obesity

11 a.m. CC: Richard Knoth

Noon HLHS: Biscotti

1 p.m. WR Community Band

3 p.m. Clinton Air Line RR

3:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

4 p.m. HHS Choir concert

5 p.m. HLHS: Risotto

6 p.m. HHA: Centennial

6:30 p.m. HHS Bands

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact

8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Rotary: Akron Art

11 p.m. HLHS: Kenny

Thursday, March 18

7 a.m. State of the City

8 a.m. HLHS: Risotto

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. WR Community Band

Noon HGC: Pots & Planters

1 p.m. 1975 Green Plan

2 p.m. State of the City

3 p.m. Childhood Obesity

3:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60: Nutrition

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. HHA: Centennial

7 p.m. Clinton Air Line RR

7:30 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact

8 p.m. HLHS: Jimmy Carter

9 p.m. HHS Choirs concert

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. State of the City

Friday, March 19

7 a.m. WR Community Band

9 a.m. Good Day Hudson

10:30 a.m. Clinton Line RR

11 a.m. HHA: Centennial

11:30 a.m. Child Obesity

Noon Rotary: Akron Art

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

2 p.m. HHA: Walking Tour

3:30 p.m. North of 60

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

6 p.m. HHA: Darrowville

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. HHA: Centennial

8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Vocal Impact

11 p.m. HHS Bands

Saturday, March 20

7 a.m. CC: Richard Knoth

8 a.m. DAR: Women’s Education

9 a.m. HHA: St. Mary’s Church

10 a.m. HLHS: Risotto

11 a.m. North of 60

11:30 a.m. Phun Phacts

Noon. State of the City 2021

1 p.m. 1975 Green Plan

2 p.m. HHA: Walking Tour

3:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. Forum 360

5:30 p.m. HHA: Centennial

6 p.m. CC: Women’s Equality

7 p.m. HLHS: Jimmy Carter

8 p.m. HHS Choirs concert

9 p.m. HHS Bands concert

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, March 21

7 a.m. CC: Women’s Equality

8 a.m. HHA: Old St. Mary’s

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. North of 60

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. HLHS: Jimmy Carter

3 p.m. HHA: Darrowville

4:30 p.m. Clinton Air Line RR

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Akron Art

7 p.m. North of 60: Nutrition

7:30 p.m. 1975 Green Plan

8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. HHA: Walking Tour