Blood donations still needed during pandemic

A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 15-31:

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Summit Blood Donation Center, 501 W. Market St., Akron

Sundays, Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Tuesdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Summit County

Akron

3/16/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Am Red Cross Summit Chapter House, 501 West Market St.

3/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The East End Office Building, 1200 E. Market St.

3/25/2021: 2 - 6 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 5781 Manchester Road

3/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Vincent St Mary High School, 15 North Maple St.

Cuyahoga Falls

3/15/2021: 2 - 7 p.m., St Lukes Lutheran Church, 2121 Sixth St.

3/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bethany United Church of Christ, 1235 Broad Blvd.

3/25/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Natatorium, 2345 Fourth St.

Hudson

3/24/2021: Noon - 6 p.m., Hudson Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Streetsboro St.

Macedonia

3/18/2021: 1 - 7 p.m., Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 9080 Shepard Road

Northfield

3/16/2021: 1 - 7 p.m., VFW Post 6768, 8584 Olde Eight Road

Richfield

3/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Richfield Police Department (Admin Building), 4410 Streetsboro Road

Stow

3/22/2021: 1 - 7 p.m., Stow Presbyterian Church, 4150 Fishcreek Road

Tallmadge

3/15/2021: 1 - 7 p.m., Our Lady of Victory, 73 North Ave

3/23/2021: 12 p.m. Noon - 6 p.m., Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Rd

3/31/2021: Noon - 6 p.m., Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Rd

Twinsburg

3/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 10285 Ravenna Road

3/23/2021: 1 - 7 p.m., Church of Saints Cosmas and Damian, 10439 Ravenna Road

3/30/2021: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 8971 Wilcox Drive

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.