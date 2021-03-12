Faith and Worship

Kent Weeklies

ST. JOSEPH PARISH CHURCH

Every Friday during Lent, Mass and Stations of the Cross begins at 5:30 pm in St. Joseph Parish Church.

On Saturday, March 27 and Saturday, April 3 from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, Saint Joseph Parish School will hold Egg Hunt Open Houses for families interested in registering for the 2021-22 school year. Families will follow the bunny trail for a self-tour. While potential students collect goody-filled eggs, parents will learn more about St. Joseph Parish School at each egg station. There will also be a couple of photo stops to create memories of the day.

Tours will end in the gym where registration information will be available as well as a chance to win a Malley’s filled Easter basket worth $100. And for new students that register for the 2021-22 school year at the event, they will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a $500 tuition voucher.

Due to COVID restrictions, RSVPs are required. To RSVP, go to saintjoe.org/egghunt or call 330-928-2151. The open houses will be COVID careful, wearing a mask is required, and social distancing protocols will be followed.

A Catholic elementary school for grades preschool through eight, St. Joseph Parish School allows children to not only learn and grow in academics but in faith as children of Christ. St. Joseph’s offers several community service projects throughout the year to teach empathy and compassion for others. It's mission is to proclaim the gospel message of Jesus Christ, and help students apply that message in their daily lives while growing in faith, knowledge, and stewardship. Named both a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence for its academics and a Purple Star School for its dedication to families in the military, Saint Joseph's offers classes in traditional subjects as well as art, music, band, physical education, Spanish, and technology.

The curriculum includes X-STREAM learning which like STEM, integrates content subject areas into cohesive learning projects based on real-world applications. SJS also partners with community neighbors including Kent State University, University Hospitals, Millapore Sigma, University of Akron, and Snapology to provide hands-on discovery across all grade levels. Through its CYO program, St. Joseph students are able to participate in a complete sports program.

Saint Joseph Parish School (Lillis & Gallagher Halls) and its Early Childhood Learning Center (Jones Hall) are conveniently located off state Route 8’s exit 5 at 1909 Third St. in Cuyahoga Falls. For more information visit www.saintjoe.org/school.

A full list of Lenten events can be found at saintjoe.org/lent.

St. Joseph Parish Church is located at 1761 Second St., Cuyahoga Falls. For more info or to contact the church, call 330-928-2173 or visit saintjoe.org.

THE CHURCH IN SILVER LAKE

The Church in Silver Lake will continue Virtual Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. through the website at https://m.facebook.com/TheChurchInSilverLake/.

The church's mission to "Be the Church" extends beyond its walls. The goal is to be a beacon of God's love for all of humanity and is paramount to who they are as a church. As an Open and Affirming Church of the United Church of Christ, all are welcome.

The Church in Silver Lake is located at 2951 Kent Road in Silver Lake. Contact the church by phone: 330-928-2991, or email churchinsilverlake@gmail.com or visit Facebook at The Church in Silver Lake.