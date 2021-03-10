Faith and Worship

Kent Weeklies

First Congregational Church of Twinsburg

First Congregational Church of Twinsburg, UCC is a historic church with a view to the future. All are welcome for services during Lent.

Celebrate the Great Loves of the community by coming to the Township Square for a Reflective Walk. Follow directional signs through the Square to reflect on the Love of Neighbor, Love of Children, and Love of Creation from March 12-March 27.

First Congregational Church U.C.C. Twinsburg is located at 9050 Church St., Twinsburg. For more information, call 330-425-2181 or email office@fcctwinsburg.org.