Upcoming programs at Nordonia Hills Branch Library

Kent Weeklies

Adult Programs

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, April 12, 2 p.m. " A good Neighborhood " by Therese Anne Fowler

Preparing Your Estate Plan - Thursday, March 18, 6-8 pm

Join Financial Advisor Jennifer Bowen, as she explains the basic steps of planning your estate, including the importance of wills, trusts, beneficiary designations and other methods to handle your estate according to your goals. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Thursday, March 11, 2 p.m. "The Vanishing Half " by Britt Bennett

Thursday, April 8, 2 p.m. "The Queen’s Gambit "by Walter Tevis

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, March 24, 6 p.m. "Long Bright River "by Liz Moore

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills -Wednesdays, March 17, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Bring a sample of your work to share.

Spark Joy Spring Cleaning -Wednesday, April 14, 6 p.m.

Learn the KonMari philosophy of tidying your space “once and for all” with certified KonMari Consultant Shannon Honeycutt, who was trained by tidying expert Marie Kondo.

Kondo is the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and the creator of the KonMari Method, which is a style of tidying focusing on decluttering and organizing your space by keeping only those items you love. Leave feeling motivated to Spark Joy in your home, office, and life. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Children’s Programs

Take it Make it Popsicle Stick Harmonica - March 1-31

It only takes a few items to start making your own music. Craft kits are available at the Nordonia Hills Library.

Baby Time - Thursdays, March 11, March 18, 10:15 am.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime. Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, March 11, March 18, 11:15 am.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

After School Program - Wednesdays, March 10, April 14, 4 pm

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school activity. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

March 10 – No-sew sock worm. Craft Kits will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library.

April 14 - Q-tip Daisies-We will make daisies with Q-tips, clay, construction paper, and paint. Craft kit will be at the Nordonia Hills library available after April 1.

Messy Monday - Monday March 22, 6 pm

Join us for some virtual messy fun. Register and will receive a link in your email through a Zoom invite to join the programs. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

March 22 - Bubble Wrap Printing- Cut different shapes or designs out of bubble wrap and cardboard. Then we will add some paint to make different printings on canvas. Craft kits will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library after March 12.

STEM-Virtual Build it! - Friday, April 16, 4 pm

Whether you build by yourself or with a family member, use your imagination to build something with blocks or Legos.

Teen Programs

Tween Take Make It Shamrock Pin

March 1-31 make a shamrock pin and always have something green for Saint Patrick's Day. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library, while supplies last.

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft or a recipe or a skill you can take with you out into the world. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Craft kit will be available 2 weeks before each program.

March 9, 6:30 pm we’ll create a Knots and Beads Bracelet.

April 13 embroider a bouquet of flowers for Mother's Day.

- Submitted by Nordonia Hills Branch Library staff