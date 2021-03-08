Twinsburg Library: Coffee for A Cause entries due March 15

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

StoryWalk® - Mondays - Saturdays

Take a self-guided StoryWalk® in the Children’s Department. A different one is featured each week! Stop by the Children’s desk to pick up a craft to take home (while supplies last).

St. Patrick's Day Cooking for Tweens - Friday, March 12

Register your child (grades 4 and up) and then stop by on Friday, March 12, for this program kit which will contain a mini-cookbook and their own Twinsburg Can Cook cutting board. The cookbook will have some fun, simple St. Patrick's Day recipes, so you can host your own family celebration!

Coffee for a Cause

Calling all teens in grades 7-12! Join our annual charity event featuring your music, poetry, drama, and comedy acts.

Deadline for entries extended to Monday, March 15.

Virtual event premieres on Saturday, March 27 at 6 p.m. Get all the details at twinsburglibrary.libcal.com/event/7492272

ADULT SERVICES

Medicare 101 - Thursday, March 11, 6 - 7 p.m.

Are you new to Medicare? Turning 65 soon? Leaving a company plan? This seminar will help you to understand Medicare Parts A, B, and D, what they cover, and what they don't. You will also learn about Medicare Supplements and Advantage Plans. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom login information.

Virtual Book Club - Monday, March 22, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Read “The Love Proof” by Madeleine Henry and then, join the discussion and Q&A with the author. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom login information.

Virtual Murder Mystery - Thursday, March 25, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Join us for an interactive murder mystery night on Zoom! In the quiet hamlet of Shetland, Scotland, a member of the Shetland Sunday Tea committee has been murdered. Hear from the suspects and solve the crime. Based on a script by bestselling author Ann Cleeves. Registration is required.

- Submitted by the staff of the Twinsburg Public Library