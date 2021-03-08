Hudson, Akron third graders to read 'The Milkshake Man'

Kent Weeklies

Through a partnership with Global Ties Akron, a non-profit organization that works to build mutual understanding of others’ cultures, situations, and beliefs, Hudson's third graders are partnering with students from Akron Public Schools (APS) to read the book "The Milkshake Man: A Kid With a Sweet Dream to Make a Difference."

It is a story about a man who works to help people and bring them together over milkshakes. He “starts with the world outside his window,” and makes a difference.

Thanks to Global Ties Akron and Hudson Community First, the schools have multiple class sets. After the students read and discuss the book in class with the district's DEI coordinator, Nyree Wilkerson, they will take a copy home to read and share with their families. There are also discussion questions they can use to talk about some of the themes in the book: kindness, acceptance, and making a difference, in addition to suggested activities that you can work on related to those themes.

And the "cherry on top" is a coupon for a free milkshake at Hudson's courtesy of Hudson Community First.