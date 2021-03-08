'Favorite Things' story time and craft offered by Aurora library

Submitted content

The Aurora Memorial Library is offering a new virtual story time program with a “Favorite Things” theme.

Like previous virtual programs offered by the library, this one features stories and finger plays, and a craft that children can make at home. Unlike previous virtual children’s programs, you must register and provide an email address so that a link to the program can be sent to you. This is due to publisher restrictions on public readings of their books.

You can register for this program by emailing the library at contests@portagelibrary.org and requesting the “Favorite Things” story time link. You will receive the link via return email within 48 hours, and the virtual story time will be available at that link through the end of March.

Craft materials and instructions for the “Favorite Things” story time craft are available in the Aurora Memorial Library lobby, while supplies last. Instructions for the craft are also available on the Portage County District Library website, www.portagelibrary.org, by clicking on the link under “All-Day Programs and Events.” Children can make the craft using the materials offered at the library, or they can simply follow the downloadable instructions and use their own 9-inch white paper plate and stick-on googly eyes.

For more information, call the library at 330-562-6502. The Aurora Memorial Library is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.